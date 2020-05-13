Food pantry donation a "life-saver"

To help local families in need, the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently made nonperishable food donations to the Platte County Food Pantry.
“It was important to do something in wake of COVID-19 and we wanted to benefit the community,” CVB Director Katy McNeil said.
The CVB Advisory Committee pledged up to $1,000 in food donations, and McNeil, with help from intern Flora He, reached out to all grocery stores in Platte County for additional donations. McNeil received responses from three Columbus grocers – Hy-Vee, Walmart and Supersaver - as well as the Lindsay Market and Mainstreet Market in Humphrey.
Assisting McNeil and He in unloading vehicles were Jennifer Wurdeman of Central Community College and CVB Advisory Chair, Jerry Engdahl of the Platte County Board of Supervisors and multiple food pantry volunteers.
“It was a great opportunity to come together,” McNeil said.
A total of $1,500, from both CVB and grocers, in nonperishable food items, was collected last Friday. These items mostly included canned fruits and vegetables, tuna, soups, cereal, pasta and pasta sauce, jello, pudding, crackers, rice, macaroni and cheese and Tuna/Hamburger Helper.
“We think it’s amazing, the support that comes in,” said Donna Epley, director of the Platte County Food Pantry (PCFP). “We’re saving everyone in the county and we love to receive that support.”
The number of residents needing food assistance is increasing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic causing school suspensions and interruptions in work and pay.
Epley said PCFP has been conducting mobile food pantries in which visitors pull up, call to let volunteers know they’ve arrived then receive a sack of food items. The sacks all contain the same items which can generally be used to make four or five meals.
“Everything will be utilized almost immediately,” she noted.
PCFP will be continuing to operate in this way to keep both visitors and volunteers safe, especially considering that the majority of volunteers are retirees, Epley said.
CVB’s donation, along with a food drive local Boy Scout volunteers are planning for this weekend, couldn’t come at a better time as a big summer fundraiser that benefits the pantry has been postponed until August.
“This is going to be a life-saver,” Epley said, noting that PCFP has been receiving calls from those who have received assistance, thanking the pantry for the help.
Whether an individual or supporting a family, anyone in need can take advantage of the pantry.
The Platte County Food Pantry, 3020 18th St #13, is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Donations can be dropped off within that window or by appointment.
According to Epley, even small donations can make a large impact on those in need.
“All those donations they make helps a lot of people when put together,” Epley said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
