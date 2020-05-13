Food pantry donation a "life-saver"

The number of residents needing food assistance is increasing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic causing school suspensions and interruptions in work and pay.

Epley said PCFP has been conducting mobile food pantries in which visitors pull up, call to let volunteers know they’ve arrived then receive a sack of food items. The sacks all contain the same items which can generally be used to make four or five meals.

“Everything will be utilized almost immediately,” she noted.

PCFP will be continuing to operate in this way to keep both visitors and volunteers safe, especially considering that the majority of volunteers are retirees, Epley said.

CVB’s donation, along with a food drive local Boy Scout volunteers are planning for this weekend, couldn’t come at a better time as a big summer fundraiser that benefits the pantry has been postponed until August.

“This is going to be a life-saver,” Epley said, noting that PCFP has been receiving calls from those who have received assistance, thanking the pantry for the help.

Whether an individual or supporting a family, anyone in need can take advantage of the pantry.