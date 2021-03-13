Food storage safety tips

Proper storage is important to keep your food safe and at its highest quality.

Food needs to be kept at the right temperature, in the right container and for the right amount of time to prevent food-borne illnesses. A good rule to follow about food is “when in doubt, throw it out.”

Food stored in cupboards is best kept between a temperature of 50-70 F. Make sure cupboards are clean and dry and that the food is stored away from heat-producing appliances because food quality may deteriorate at higher temperatures.

Organize your cupboards so the older foods are put toward the front. Canned foods can be kept past the shelf life if stored properly. Acidic foods, such as tomatoes and fruit, may keep for as long as 12-18 months. Lower acidic foods, like canned meats and vegetables, can last for two to four years.

Check cans for dents, cracks, bulges and leaks before use. If any of those deficiencies are present, the food should be discarded.

Dried fruits and vegetables can be stored in the pantry for 6 months to a year. Storing them in the refrigerator may increase the shelf life.