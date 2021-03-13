Food storage safety tips

Proper storage is important to keep your food safe and at its highest quality.
Food needs to be kept at the right temperature, in the right container and for the right amount of time to prevent food-borne illnesses. A good rule to follow about food is “when in doubt, throw it out.”
Food stored in cupboards is best kept between a temperature of 50-70 F. Make sure cupboards are clean and dry and that the food is stored away from heat-producing appliances because food quality may deteriorate at higher temperatures.
Organize your cupboards so the older foods are put toward the front. Canned foods can be kept past the shelf life if stored properly. Acidic foods, such as tomatoes and fruit, may keep for as long as 12-18 months. Lower acidic foods, like canned meats and vegetables, can last for two to four years.
Check cans for dents, cracks, bulges and leaks before use. If any of those deficiencies are present, the food should be discarded.
Dried fruits and vegetables can be stored in the pantry for 6 months to a year. Storing them in the refrigerator may increase the shelf life.
After opening packaged goods, such as rice and pasta, keep them in a dry, airtight container to keep out insects and rodents. Those types of food can become stale or absorb flavors and moisture if left open.
Once opened, refrigerate canned tuna or salmon in a sealed glass or plastic container up to 1-2 days. Opened peanut butter can be kept for 2-3 months in the pantry and 3-4 months in the refrigerator.
Packaged deli meats will keep in the refrigerator for 3-5 days after opened or 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator unopened. If you are not going to use it within that timeframe, you may freeze it for a month or two.
Dry cereal will stay fresh in the pantry for 2-3 months after opening. Once opened, be sure to fold down the package liner or transfer the cereal to a plastic sealed container.
Leftovers need to be refrigerated at 40 F or below within two hours and should be used within 3-4 days. Reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 F or greater to kill harmful bacteria. If you are not going to use leftovers within several days, freeze and use within 1-2 months.
If you would like more information on food storage, download the FoodKeeper app from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. It gives valuable information on how proper storage can keep food fresher longer.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital