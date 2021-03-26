For the love of ag: Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium & Tour on tap this weekend

“The people who come to this event … are people who are strongly considering facilities like this to put into their operations, and we have built several every year that we’ve done this for people that came to the event,” Romshek added.

Being held at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus, the first day will be filled with keynote speakers on experts in the field covering topics like financing and nutrition. Mini-tradeshows will be interspersed throughout that day along with dinner and a producer panel.

The first part of the second day is packed with additional speakers on building confinements and management protocols, as well as another producer panel. The second day ends with tours of three area cattle confinement operations – two in Dodge and one in Bellwood.

“There are three different cattle confinements that will take a bus tour, so that after they’ve learned all about them they can see what one really looks like,” Romshek said, adding he expects a decent turnout this year thanks to the tours.

One of the keynote speakers will be tackling the topic of small meat processing facilities, which Romshek said he believes will generate much interest for those in the field.