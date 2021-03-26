For the love of ag: Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium & Tour on tap this weekend

A Columbus business is holding its fourth event in which those seriously considering expanding their cattle operations can attend keynotes, panels and a bus tour.
The Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium & Tour, a two-day event to be held March 29-30 by Central Confinement Service, will also include a smaller trade show featuring vendors who sell products used at confinement facilities.
“What we’ve done as well to help put it on is we’ll bring in about 20 vendors who will help sponsor the event and have a mini trade show – specifically vendors that tailor to the cattle confinement industry,” Central Confinement Beef Facilities Specialist Tony Romshek said. “So not only are they going to learn from the speakers (and) the producers from the producer panel will answer questions, they’re also going to learn from the vendors who supply the products being used at these facilities.”
Romshek, who is involved with the event as both a sales representative and organizer, said the symposium started because an interest appeared in the field.
The first event was held in Columbus in 2016, with the second being held in Omaha in 2018 and the third in Kearney in 2019. The symposium is now circling back to Columbus this year.
Attendees of the symposium are industry professionals seriously wanting to pursue the endeavor, and there is a cost to attend the event. More information on the Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium & Tour can be found at cencon.com/cattlesymposium, calling 402-562-6043 or emailing gwillard@cencon.com.
“The people who come to this event … are people who are strongly considering facilities like this to put into their operations, and we have built several every year that we’ve done this for people that came to the event,” Romshek added.
Being held at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus, the first day will be filled with keynote speakers on experts in the field covering topics like financing and nutrition. Mini-tradeshows will be interspersed throughout that day along with dinner and a producer panel.
The first part of the second day is packed with additional speakers on building confinements and management protocols, as well as another producer panel. The second day ends with tours of three area cattle confinement operations – two in Dodge and one in Bellwood.
“There are three different cattle confinements that will take a bus tour, so that after they’ve learned all about them they can see what one really looks like,” Romshek said, adding he expects a decent turnout this year thanks to the tours.
One of the keynote speakers will be tackling the topic of small meat processing facilities, which Romshek said he believes will generate much interest for those in the field.
“He’s going to address the possibility that there’s a need for this in the industry, and we’ve got several that we’re going to be working on and building this year,” Romshek noted. “That’s another buzz item that a lot of people will want to come hear more about.”
Complete cattle confinement, Romshek said, is relatively new to the industry and something participants can learn more about.
“Because of how new complete confinements are - versus traditional feedlots where they feed outside - it’s important that you can educate people and they can see the advantages and disadvantages and figure out themselves if it’s a fit for their operations,” Romshek said.
Steve Becker, vice president of business development at Central Confinement, said he hopes for a good event this year.
“We’re getting good responses so I think it will be as good as it has in the past,” Becker said.
“(There are) a lot of people interested … younger members of farm families coming back to the farm and giving them an opportunity to be in the business without using a whole lot of acreage. I think that’s a (really) important opportunity for some of the younger farmers out there. This gives them the opportunity to explore that further.”
