For the love of live music: Shoot to Thrill and Purple Madness coming to Ag Park

ACC Entertainment's Adam Cavalli said the best thing about live music is people coming together.

"I just think music itself brings out the good in people. People come together for live events, put all your worries and problems aside, leave them at home, just go out and enjoy live music with good friends," Cavalli said.

To bring that connection to Columbus before the weather turns, Cavali, Tim Long of Shenanigans Bar and Chris Prudhon of Slingshot Productions out of Omaha are bringing three tribute bands to Ag Park on Sept. 9.

"We’re trying to bring live music back into Columbus. I know that’s been hard in the past for some people and sometimes people don’t support it as much, but we're really committed to bringing live music back to Columbus so people do get to enjoy top-notch bands right here locally," Cavalli said.

Purple Madness, a Prince tribute band; Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC tribute band; and Kevin Chalfant's Journey Experience will be performing hits from the '70s through '90s as a way to say good bye to summer and take advantage of some mild weather, according to Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"They were looking for acts people would appreciate and there are a lot of big '70s, '80s, '90s fans in the Columbus area, so this is a fun way to end summer, a summer blowout," McNeil said.

"It's a way to enjoy the crisp fall air and welcome in the harvest and other fun fall things like football. It's going to be a good social event and their hope is to keep live music coming."

Cavalli has always loved live music, growing up around shows with his uncle and his band Contraband, as well as going to school with one of hard rock's most well-known names.

"I used to go to school with the band Green Day, we went to the same high school, watching them and their journeys I just had a love for live music," Cavalli said.

That love for music inspired him to try to revive its presence in Columbus. Cavalli said he's been doing this for some time but doesn't want to overdo it.

"I'm slowly building the business up. I don’t believe in going in too far too fast. Some of these top notch tribute bands are actually really good," Cavalli said.

Purple Madness, he explained, is one of the more well-known tribute bands in the country, and Kevin Chalfant's Journey Experience comes from Chalfant's time with Journey in the 1994-1995 era.

Shoot to Thrill, Cavalli said, is based out of Omaha and has gathered quite a following lately, playing in South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and a show in Denver recently.

"With some of the older bands, obviously Prince isn’t here anymore, Journey is not what it used to be, so a lot of these tribute bands sound just as good if not better than some of the bands that are alive nowadays," Cavalli said.

The other members of the group bringing the bands to Columbus, Chris Prudhon and Tim Long, are no strangers to live music either. Long regularly hosts live acts at Shenanigans and has run sound for many performances and Prudhon runs a promotion company in Omaha which brings musical talent there.

"I think with everything in the last couple years especially, people are really eager to get out and get back to normal life, enjoy live music," Cavalli said. "That’s the biggest thing, just a bunch of people having fun and enjoying themselves."

Tickets are available on acc-entertainment.ticketleap.com. Shoot to Thrill will kick off the show at 6:30 p.m.