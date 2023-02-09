Hunting, a tradition often passed down from generation to generation, is a special experience for Platte Valley Ducks Unlimited Ticket Chairman Andy Kallhoff and his kids.

"I like to take my kids out and watch them watch the whole world wake up. It's fun to watch them realize it's beautiful," Kalhoff said.

Kallhoff said his kids have an opportunity not all children get when they join him to go hunting.

"What God's given us, you don't get that on the couch. In Mother Nature, with the wind and squirrels, you have a newfound great feeling about what we're in and what we're part of," Kallhoff said.

That, he said, is why he got involved with Ducks Unlimited. Growing up with a father and grandfather who hunted, Kallhoff said it's a special activity for him and his kids that no video game can compare to.

"I kind of pride it on (that) there are wetlands to bring more animals in, but to get kids involved, what's out there is so much more than video games," Kallhoff said. "I always tell my kids if you can't enjoy the quiet days hunting, you're going to go crazy."

The wetlands, according to Joe Citta, local chairman of Platte Valley Ducks Unlimited, are an integral part of many areas of conservation, from animal populations to the water supply. That is why Ducks Unlimited seeks to preserve and conserve them and the birds that occupy them.

"That’s the goal of our organization is to raise money to conserve wetlands which turns into a lot of healthy little baby ducks and geese. It benefits all wildlife, it also benefits drinking water, irrigation water, things like that because wetlands recharge the groundwater making it clean and pure," Citta said.

Citta also attributes his involvement to family, but in a different way. His father was chairman of the group for approximately 40 years, he said, starting some time in the '80s and continuing until he passed away in 2022. Platte Valley Ducks Unlimited, Citta added, started in 1953, which marks this year as its 70th year in operation.

"For me it was seeing my dad do this every year. Dad was very much into conservation, he was the conservation manager for NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District). His whole life was making the planet better than when we found it," Citta said.

Every year, the club holds several events for members and their families to help raise funds for that conservation, Citta said. The Wilkinson Wildlife and Nature Area, on Highway 81, he added, was largely funded through Ducks Unlimited, in conjunction with other groups from the area.

"All the money that we raise, 100% is put back into wetlands conservation, with most of it staying in Nebraska. Not all of it does, some goes to the national organization, but the rest is to conserve wetlands mainly in Nebraska," Citta said.

Golf scrambles, contests, auctions and their annual banquet, for example, pull in a lot of funding for those wetlands, Citta said. The silent auction at the Platte Valley Ducks Unlimited banquet, he said, is the largest among Nebraska chapters in terms of items donated.

"Usually at other banquets, you'll see 20-30 items. We are usually pushing 80-100. The silent auction is where we put stuff for the whole family, a lot of women-specific items, stuff for guys and a lot of kids' stuff," Citta said.

Kids and family, Citta said, are a focus for the group and for him as a father, to instill the same values his father did relating to conservation and a love of the outdoors. And, he added, Ducks Unlimited's events and activities are not just for hunters.

"The outdoors is definitely a family-oriented activity we want to do. I always tell people it's not just geared toward hunters, it's geared toward family, conservation and having a nice get-together with people," Citta said.

The organization's live auction, Citta said, often has big-ticket and exciting items like hunting trips in Cabo San Lucas, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Argentina. For the 2023 banquet on Feb. 11, there's even a helicopter hunt for wild boars in Texas up for grabs. Seats and tables for the event are already sold out.

The proceeds, Citta said, remain as local as possible and, in the case of Nebraska, will allow for more places for migratory birds to roost and nest on their way back North. The Platte River is a favorite pit stop for birds like Canada Geese and Sandhill Cranes.

"If you look at the skies, there's ducks, geese, even cranes which aren't here yet, but will be shortly," Citta said. "Ducks Unlimited looked at that, said 'we need to make sure things are managed for them.' Their next stop is North Dakota and Canada and they need to get fat and happy here on their way there."