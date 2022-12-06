Former Columbus health care leader Don Zornes passes away

Pulling into Columbus Community Hospital, visitors will notice a green street sign reading “Don Zornes Healthcare Drive.” Zornes, who passed away Dec. 1, was a leader in health care in Columbus, having played a big role in shaping CCH into what it is today.

Zornes, a Minnesota native, began his career as administrator of Columbus Community Hospital in 1979.

At that time, the hospital had been situated at its old location, 3020 18th St., and recently completed an expansion following the 1972 merger of St. Mary and Behlen Memorial hospitals, according to the book, “Hometown Health Care: The History of Columbus Community Hospital.” Services moved to Behlen Memorial with the facility being renamed Columbus Community Hospital. The St. Mary’s building and surrounding land were later sold to Nebraska Public Power District, where its Columbus general office is now located.

When Zornes arrived at CCH, operational costs were increasing at a slower rate than in other hospitals. Additionally, there was difficulty in recruiting physicians due to a lack of office space.

Another expansion consisting of an office building in 1981, as well as a 4,400-square-foot addition a few years later, assisted in bringing more physicians to Columbus.

Dr. Rick Cimpl, a retired orthopedic surgeon who worked with Zornes from 1983-2003, was one of those physicians recruited by Zornes. Cimpl was finishing his residency in St. Louis when Zornes encouraged him to come to Columbus.

“We did not have an orthopedic surgeon here at that time,” Cimpl said. “He was instrumental in recruiting me, getting me here and helping to promote my practice and build the orthopedic practice, just the whole medical staff in general. He was a true leader of our hospital.”

Cimpl added CCH is unique in that the different physician groups in town get along well with each other and administrative staff at the hospital.

“Not all hospitals are blessed in that regard, and it was really Don’s leadership that kept us that way,” Cimpl said.

Growth continued at CCH but the hospital eventually faced a problem – they were landlocked at the 18th Street location.

Joe Barbaglia, a retired vice president/CFO of CCH who worked directly with Zornes, said talks about building a new facility began in about 1996 or 1997, with the project really moving forward in 1998.

The $33 million project, financed through revenue bonds and an equality contribution made by the hospital, was completed in 2002 at 4600 38th St., under the direction of Zornes.

Zornes dedicated a lot of time to the project, Barbaglia noted.

“He liked to play golf, and I think he played golf maybe once a week or twice a week and that was about it. I don’t know if he did much of anything else during it,” Barbaglia said.

“It’s been 20 years since we moved out and into the new hospital. The new hospital, we were kind of afraid that we didn’t know if we had enough money to keep it going and everything fell into place.”

Barbaglia said Zornes was mild-mannered and easy to work with, but also firm in his opinions.

“He was very respectful,” Barbaglia added. “He was always trying to keep his employees in mind, whenever there was something or changes we had.”

Cimpl called Zornes an engaging person who was very thoughtful and thorough in his approach in managing the hospital.

“On the personal side, I would play golf with Don on Wednesday afternoons for a number of years, had a bit of a temper when he had a bad shot,” Cimpl said. “We still laugh about some of his comments, those of us that played with him. But he was competitive too.”

Zornes had also been involved in the community, Cimpl added, having been active in the chamber, St. Bon’s, Elks Country Club and Nebraska Hospital Association.

“He was someone who recruited me to come to Columbus, but he was also a good friend too,” Cimpl said. “He was someone I could talk to in confidence. He was a good leader of our community and certainly of our hospital.”

Zornes retired as CCH’s CEO in 2003. According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.

Growth can still be seen at the hospital today.

At the end of 2022, construction is underway for CCH’s 240,000-square-foot fieldhouse sports complex behind the Columbus Wellness Center. Just within the last couple of years, CCH acquired Columbus Surgery Center, Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic and Columbus Cancer Care; opened a senior behavioral health unit and psychiatry clinic; and formed a partnership to open a primary care clinic in Lindsay.

“The road sign as you enter (CCH), it’s called Don Zornes drive for a reason,” Cimpl said. “He was a big part of that.”