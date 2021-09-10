Former Columbus man graduates from Problem-Solving Court

“…I thought I could control things,” Johnson said. “I thought, ‘oh, I could use a little bit here. It’s going to take away what I’m feeling’ or ‘it’s going to make me feel better.’ Waking up in the hospital really put into perspective that this is going to kill me.”

Through Problem-Solving Court, Johnson said he’s learned how to keep steady employment, utilize healthier coping skills, hold himself accountable and give back to the community.

“When I was in the program, I had a two-bedroom house, me and my wife had a vehicle. I never really had that before in my life,” Johnson said.

Johnson now resides in Norfolk. He said he has been sober for six months and free of meth and marijuana for two years.

“It’s an impressive feat,” Kracl said. “He has a good job, he’s working at the grocery store warehouse up in Norfolk. Things are going well for him. We’re really excited.”

Johnson said graduating from the program was a proud moment because it helps show others that everybody deserves a second chance.

“I’m really grateful for the things I have today,” Johnson said. “The friends I have in recovery, getting back the relationship I have with my family because I’ve hurt them over and over and over again but they’ve shown me nothing but unconditional love through all of this. It’s just such a blessing.”

