Former Columbus police officer passes away

“He liked going into the schools and making contact with the smaller kids,” Hayes said. “People respected him and looked up to him. Of course, being 6’8’’, a lot of people had to look up to him.”

Those living and working in David City at that time can probably remember Sunday patrolling the area and making last connections with the community, he added.

“People would see him, you know, on duty walking the streets and going into the businesses and making contact with them. He was very personable to the people in the community, and I think they respected him for that,” Hayes said.

Throughout the years, Sunday became a close friend of Hayes.

“He was a very good friend. His family and my family shared a lot of time together,” Hayes said. “He was a very good person.”

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion met Sunday in the late 1990s; Dion was in the Sheriff’s Office at that time.

“He was just a super nice guy,” Dion said. “He was just a very easy-going man, very easy to get along with, very knowledgeable about law enforcement. A good family man.”

Sunday’s presence could always be felt throughout the community.