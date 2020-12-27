Former Columbus police officer passes away

A longtime law enforcement officer who started his career in Columbus passed away on Monday.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Monday that Deputy Stephen Sunday died from a medical condition. According to the post, Sunday was previously an officer at the Columbus Police Department.
Sunday’s obituary further states that he started his nearly 49-year long career in Columbus. He also served as a deputy for the Platte County and Polk County sheriff's offices.
For 26 years, he was the police chief of the David City Police Department, which has since been disbanded. Sunday’s obituary also says that he volunteered for the David City Fire Department for 12 years.
Those who knew Sunday describe him as an easy person to talk to and a great example of a law enforcement officer.
David City resident Tom Hayes said he came to know Sunday in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Sunday had been a deputy with Polk County during that time. Hayes is a retired trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol who started his career in 1977.
“Later on, (Sunday) became the police chief of David City, which I also had an office at the police department here with him,” Hayes said, adding that Sunday moved to the city in 1984.
Sunday excelled at working with the public and children, Hayes noted.
“He liked going into the schools and making contact with the smaller kids,” Hayes said. “People respected him and looked up to him. Of course, being 6’8’’, a lot of people had to look up to him.”
Those living and working in David City at that time can probably remember Sunday patrolling the area and making last connections with the community, he added.
“People would see him, you know, on duty walking the streets and going into the businesses and making contact with them. He was very personable to the people in the community, and I think they respected him for that,” Hayes said.
Throughout the years, Sunday became a close friend of Hayes.
“He was a very good friend. His family and my family shared a lot of time together,” Hayes said. “He was a very good person.”
Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion met Sunday in the late 1990s; Dion was in the Sheriff’s Office at that time.
“He was just a super nice guy,” Dion said. “He was just a very easy-going man, very easy to get along with, very knowledgeable about law enforcement. A good family man.”
Sunday’s presence could always be felt throughout the community.
“Everybody knew Steve, he was always the tallest man in the room,” Dion added. “(He was) a gentle giant.”
In addition to being involved in the D.A.R.E. program at the school and other drug education efforts, Sunday could often be seen at nearly every sporting event.
“You could count on him for anything. He was always there; at any sporting event, he’d be there representing the police department,” Dion said. “He was just an all-around good guy, a good law enforcement officer.”
Sunday leaves behind his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.