Former Nebraska Airboaters Association treasurer receives probation

Hollie Hittner, the former treasurer of the Nebraska Airboaters Association who had been facing charges after allegedly taking money from the organization, has been sentenced to probation.

The organization is based out of Fremont and has about 500 members throughout Nebraska, including Platte County, and the United States at large. It holds an airboating event annually on the Platte and Loup rivers, bringing visitors to Columbus.

Hittner was charged earlier this year with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of $5,000 or more, a Class IIA felony, in Dodge County. She posted $7,500 bond on Sept. 29, according to court documents.

Court documents state that a board member of the Nebraska Airboaters Association contacted the Fremont Police Department in June after an audit showed that Hittner, who was treasurer at that time, had “embezzled over $47,000 over the last three years.” The alleged theft occurred from about Feb. 1, 2019, to April 29, 2021.

The documents indicate that Hittner had begun returning the money when she was made aware of the discovered unauthorized transactions; at that time, she had repaid almost $46,000.

Nebraska Airboaters Association board member Randy Fetrow told the Columbus Telegram in October that Hittner resigned in May. Letters were mailed to association members to inform them of the situation, he added.

Hittner was arraigned in Dodge County Court on Tuesday, where she entered a plea deal. Her charge was reduced to theft by unlawful taking of $501 to $1,499, a misdemeanor, and she was given 12 months of deferred judgement probation. Under deferred judgement, the guilty charge is dismissed if the defendant successfully completes the probation.

Fetrow told the Telegram on Wednesday that a group of the association's board members attended Hittner's court hearing.

"We're just very disappointed with the whole thing," Fetrow said. "You shouldn't be able to steal from a nonprofit and basically get off."

An affidavit from the Fremont Police Department says that Hittner called the transactions “mental mistakes on her part and she does not deny that she unintentionally used money from the Airboaters Association account.”

According to court documents at that time, the association asked that Hittner pay for the audit and amount needed to correct taxes from 2018 and 2019, a total of $7,898.37.

“Accounting for the statute of limitations for felony theft, the aggregated amount of misappropriated funds from February 2019 until May 2021 was $43,985.72,” based on the affidavit.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.