Fortenberry offers hope to small businesses

The town hall took place hours before a $2 trillion relief package was passed by the U.S. Senate that would provide support for unemployed workers and small business owners affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Schieffer said she is hoping that plans to get money into the hands of small businesses will help alleviate the cost of shutdowns throughout the state and country.

“With the new package, that’s one of the main proposals, to make sure that the federal government can get money in the hands of businesses,” Schieffer said. “They can bring their employees back on the payroll or ensure that they can keep them on the payroll.”

The onslaught of COVID-19 across the country has become significant enough that businesses are looking for a steady hand during a tough time, something that Schieffer said that she is seeing among businesses in Columbus.

“We don’t know how long it will last, so what kind of financial assurance can the federal and state government provide?” Schieffer said. “It’s reassuring to know that their government is supportive of what they do, primarily to get them back on their feet.”