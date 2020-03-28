Fortenberry offers hope to small businesses

The potential impact that COVID-19 will have on small businesses in Columbus and beyond was among the many pertinent topics during a teleconference town hall event earlier this week sponsored by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Fortenberry spoke about trying to protect members of the First Congressional District, which Columbus is a part of, not just from a significant outbreak of the virus, but from the economic consequences of the various shutdowns of businesses big and small. As a whole, Nebraska is not under a shelter-in-place order like many other states, but businesses have felt the need to protect customers and workers by shutting down and many restaurants have gone to take-out or delivery only.
“We’re trying to do two things at once, trying to turn the corner of the disease, while keeping the economic well-being (of people) intact,” Fortenberry said.
Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, listened in on the conference call and said that many local businesses participated, asking questions and receiving information on how they can keep their businesses and families afloat during this difficult time.
“There were several Columbus area businesses who asked him a question,” Schieffer said. “I was very proud of the engagement that our local businesses have on this issue and finding that information and participating in opportunities like that when presented.”
The town hall took place hours before a $2 trillion relief package was passed by the U.S. Senate that would provide support for unemployed workers and small business owners affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Schieffer said she is hoping that plans to get money into the hands of small businesses will help alleviate the cost of shutdowns throughout the state and country.
“With the new package, that’s one of the main proposals, to make sure that the federal government can get money in the hands of businesses,” Schieffer said. “They can bring their employees back on the payroll or ensure that they can keep them on the payroll.”
The onslaught of COVID-19 across the country has become significant enough that businesses are looking for a steady hand during a tough time, something that Schieffer said that she is seeing among businesses in Columbus.
“We don’t know how long it will last, so what kind of financial assurance can the federal and state government provide?” Schieffer said. “It’s reassuring to know that their government is supportive of what they do, primarily to get them back on their feet.”
Certain businesses, like computer companies, are benefiting from the number of people working from home. But, Schieffer noted that restaurants and retail are feeling the pinch of the 10-person-or-less recommendation of the federal and state governments. Those kinds of businesses, in particular, will need extra support, possibly a bailout, in order to survive when the world slowly returns to normal.
“Our restaurants, our retail stores, they’re hurting,” Schieffer said. “That has to debilitate restaurants unless they can figure out and be supported by community or communities that will take advantage of take-out.”
Schieffer said that the government is trying its best to support small businesses during a difficult time. No one knows what this current time will end up doing to many long-time businesses in Columbus, but Schieffer said she hopes that businesses can get creative and find ways to get people to support them before and after the crisis.
“The government is trying to find ways to support those businesses,” Schieffer said. “In turn, the businesses are finding unique strategies and ways to reach their customers. Can the community and customers respond as much in kind as they can within the limitations?”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
