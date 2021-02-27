Fortenberry talks new stimulus package during Friday call with Columbus Chamber

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R, District 1) met with about a dozen local community leaders on a Friday morning Zoom call organized by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fortenberry called in from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss some of his recent work in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Columbus Chamber Vice President Sharyle Sands said the organization has held similar meetings with Nebraska's congressional representatives when possible.
"Whenever we can schedule one, we will take that opportunity for our members. We were approached by the congressman's staff and were able to make it happen. But we've had Congressman Fortenberry in the past," Sands said.
Representatives from Industrial Engineering Company, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), the Columbus Area Future Fund and NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska were among those on the call Friday morning, during which Fortenberry mentioned Congressional disagreements surrounding another COVID-19 stimulus package.
Fortenberry indicated his lack of support for the bill, saying it includes a "wish list of things that have nothing to do with COVID."
The Associated Press (AP) reports that the $1.9 trillion relief bill would provide $1,400 one-time direct payments to millions of people and includes billions of dollars for vaccines and COVID-19 testing as well as support for schools, airlines, restaurants, state and local governments, emergency jobless benefits and tax breaks for families and low-income groups.
The version of the bill that went before the House for a vote on Friday contains a boost to the federal minimum wage over five years, from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. The AP reports that the minimum wage provision, which is responsible for most of the Congressional division over the bill, is unlikely to make it to the final, signed version.
"It doesn't mean that we aren't eager to find reasonable places to correct, through government expenditure, the necessary medicinal or mitigation measures to turn the corner on the pandemic through our health care system, through our education system and then for individuals and families with small businesses," Fortenberry said during Friday's Zoom call.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry visited with members of the American Legion Post 80 in Humphrey F…
The House was expected to pass the bill on Friday, sending it to the Senate.
During the Friday morning Zoom call, CCH President and CEO Michael Hansen thanked Fortenberry for the support CCH has received thanks to the federal government's stimulus packages for hospitals.
CCH Vice President of Finance Chad Van Cleave also shared some information about how the hospital has fared during the pandemic on the business side of things.
"From a hospital standpoint, we did lose about $8.3 million in net revenues, patient revenues. We had about $2 million of expenses from staffing to supplies for COVID-related," Van Cleave said to Fortenberry during the Zoom call. "The HHS (Health and Humans Services) stimulus bill that was provided through the CARES Act that you had voted for provided $9.5 million to our hospital."
Concerning Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Fortenberry said Nebraska leads the country, per capita, in the number of loans.
According to information publicly available on the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) website, delegated lenders had approved 682 PPP loans for entities in Columbus as of Aug. 8, totaling almost $59 million.
However, that data does not include canceled loans and doesn't mean the SBA has concluded all the borrowers are eligible for a PPP loan or are entitled to loan forgiveness.
On the call, Hansen also shared the news that incident command has ended for the hospital.
Incident command is a method of emergency operations that the hospital can enter into when necessary, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been in incident command since Feb. 28 of 2020," Hansen said during the Friday morning Zoom call. "...Things have slowed down to the point again where we can end incident command. Obviously, if we experience another peak, we'll go back into it again."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.