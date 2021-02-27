Fortenberry talks new stimulus package during Friday call with Columbus Chamber

The version of the bill that went before the House for a vote on Friday contains a boost to the federal minimum wage over five years, from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. The AP reports that the minimum wage provision, which is responsible for most of the Congressional division over the bill, is unlikely to make it to the final, signed version.

"It doesn't mean that we aren't eager to find reasonable places to correct, through government expenditure, the necessary medicinal or mitigation measures to turn the corner on the pandemic through our health care system, through our education system and then for individuals and families with small businesses," Fortenberry said during Friday's Zoom call.

The House was expected to pass the bill on Friday, sending it to the Senate.

During the Friday morning Zoom call, CCH President and CEO Michael Hansen thanked Fortenberry for the support CCH has received thanks to the federal government's stimulus packages for hospitals.

CCH Vice President of Finance Chad Van Cleave also shared some information about how the hospital has fared during the pandemic on the business side of things.