Editor's note: With the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Rural Recognition Banquet honorees being announced last week, The Columbus Telegram will be profiling each of the award winners. This is the fourth in the series.

Agriculture in the modern era uses technology in many ways. Finding new and unique ways to implement that technology, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee Chair Brad Christensen, is what sets the Committee's Outstanding Area Farmers apart.

"Typically those people are under the age of 55 that have either shown some advancements or done some things maybe outside of the box to create an opportunity for themselves in ag," Christensen said.

Lukas and Brenden Fricke will be honored at the Committee's 54th Annual Rural Recognition Banquet on March 21 at the American Legion, 2263 23rd St. The nomination, Christensen said, is for the brothers' use of technology on their farm in programs like VeriFood and ChorCheck. Their technology, he said, doesn't just benefit them and their farm but the ag community as a whole.

"Sometimes we get caught up where its just the next generation that steps into place and succeeds the older generation but for those two, it was Lukas developed ChorCheck, and app or digital app that allow them to analyze or run their hog barn with greater tech," Christensen said.

ChorCheck is an application which allows farmers to keep track of daily tasks on their job site for safety and quality assurance purposes, similar to a chore chart, but online. Verifood, Lukas Fricke said, is a food claims verification service, which stores all its information in a verified database called a blockchain.

"It allows us to be able to prove the authenticity and immutable fact that no one touched it. It's an unadulterated data set. Once you put the data in, you can't change it," Fricke said.

VeriFood, he added, even goes one step further by allowing for direct data transfer from the machinery producing measurements, effectively triple-checking that information is consistent. If anything is altered, it "breaks" that link in the blockchain.

"You have third-party sensor data or smart software pieces of data that allows us to make claims for that blockchain so it's triple redundancy on a claim. Blockchain is a really fancy chain of custody on data," Fricke explained.

The idea for VeriFood, Fricke explained, came from the brothers' work on the family farm in the Ulysses are around the time he returned from college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"Brenden and I were talking like 'we need a better way of keeping track of stuff' so we went out and created a software platform that we needed to help answer our questions just to help with the auditability of the farm and to take records down a lot easier," Fricke said.

Fricke said that was the beginning of ChorCheck and Verifood. In addition to their technological pursuits, Fricke said they try to maintain a certain level of sustainability to their operation, trying to get as much yield as possible with the least environmental impact.

"We're a conventional farm so we do use genetically-modified seeds, fertilizer, but we push sustainability pretty hard, we sell carbon credits, nitrogen credits, benchmark our environmental impact every year and have for the past five years" Fricke said. "How can we do better with less and still get production from ground?"

Fricke said one of the keys to their success with these approaches is that the brothers play to their strengths and leave things to the other's strength to them. As an example, Fricke said he's often the one working with animals and record-keeping, whereas his brother Brenden is more inclined toward crops and fabrication, his strong suits.

"Everyone respects the cook in their kitchen for what they're powerful in. It comes down to respecting 'hey I've got this but I don’t got that,'" Fricke said. "I like to think outside of box, Brenden is a little more shy about that, but has one of most amazing logical minds I can find out there so it's very practical."

Fricke said they're humbled to accept the recognition, and that all farmers really should be recognized for their contributions, especially in Nebraska and the Columbus area, where agriculture drives so many parts of industry.

"It's really nice to see the community understand and support ag. Look at the chamber a lot of businesses are reliant on ag and production: Behlen Mfg. Co., ADM, Tyson, Cargill, so many businesses ag supports," Fricke said. "We should be recognizing all the farmers during this time because there are so many people out there. It's humbling that we were able to rise to the top through our peers."

Christensen said that what makes this recognition especially meaningful is that peer recognition. When one is nominated by their fellows in their field, they take it to heart because it means what they're doing is special.

"The biggest compliment you can get is when one of your peers or fellow people nominate you and say 'hey these people are doing an outstanding job' even though you may not think you're doing anything different you feel good because your peers think or feel you're doing something special making an impact in ag," Christensen said.