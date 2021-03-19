Forward-thinking: County schools participate in emergency operations training

This week, officials from a number of Platte County schools — including Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview Jr/Sr High School — participated in an emergency operations training organized by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The training is pretty standard fare, but the impact of COVID-19 on the schools' emergency planning has been clear.

"Now you have schools thinking about their protocols for a pandemic. And two years ago, they weren't thinking about that," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, who participated in the training, said.

Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Director of School Safety and Security Jolene Palmer said that has been the case across the board over the last year. NDE Emergency Operations Planning Specialist Scott Stemper, who is also involved in the trainings, said the same.

Palmer said all schools should already have an emergency operations plan in place, as required by state law. Each plan contains the same four basic systems, which are hazards, threats and incidents: Reunification; continuity of learning; and recovery and psychological healing. Overall, the plans are designed to be adaptable for many situations, from the death of a student to a tornado, active shooter or even a pandemic.