Forward-thinking: County schools participate in emergency operations training

This week, officials from a number of Platte County schools — including Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview Jr/Sr High School — participated in an emergency operations training organized by the Nebraska Department of Education.
The training is pretty standard fare, but the impact of COVID-19 on the schools' emergency planning has been clear.
"Now you have schools thinking about their protocols for a pandemic. And two years ago, they weren't thinking about that," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, who participated in the training, said.
Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Director of School Safety and Security Jolene Palmer said that has been the case across the board over the last year. NDE Emergency Operations Planning Specialist Scott Stemper, who is also involved in the trainings, said the same.
Palmer said all schools should already have an emergency operations plan in place, as required by state law. Each plan contains the same four basic systems, which are hazards, threats and incidents: Reunification; continuity of learning; and recovery and psychological healing. Overall, the plans are designed to be adaptable for many situations, from the death of a student to a tornado, active shooter or even a pandemic.
"I think our schools in Nebraska have learned a whole lot about continuity of operations plans — we call them COOP plans," Palmer said.
Generally, COOP plans provide guidance for situations where learning cannot take place in person. In the past, they have seen one-off use, notably when natural disasters destroy school buildings. The last year is the first time COOP plans have been so important statewide, Palmer said.
Trainings like the one organized this week by the NDE give schools a chance to consider updates or adjustments to their existing plans and policies.
"With emergency operations, it's a continual process, a continual discussion," Stemper said.
Even schools that didn't participate in this week's NDE training are always examining their plans and policies.
For example, the Columbus Public Schools' (CPS) Board of Education discussed its pandemic policies at a board meeting in February. Just a couple of years ago, the district revamped its standard response protocol, which deals with the steps taken in the first five or 10 minutes of an emergency, Palmer said.
"We just updated the standard response protocol three years ago and so we really overhauled our whole safety plan and how we respond to those kind of events," CPS Director of Student Services Jason Harris said.
A total overhaul isn't necessary every year, but Stemper said each district must review its emergency operations plans annually.
The advantage of the NDE emergency operations trainings is that they include multiple schools, law enforcement, emergency managers and emergency medical services.
"We (law enforcement) are actually a very small part of this," Wemhoff said.
But, Wemhoff thinks it's important to take part.
"Law enforcement is going to look at things from a different perspective," Wemhoff said.
For example, Wemhoff said, he doesn't lose sleep at night about his kids dying in a school fire — the last such death was decades ago — but building intruders are another matter.
Including all those groups also fortifies the essential networks in emergencies.
"Always times are changing, resources change. That's why it's so critical that schools and law enforcement agencies and EMS and emergency managers remain in close contact. Because they all need to be on the same page and floating the same boat so everybody can stay afloat," Palmer said.
