Foster homes needed in Columbus area

As communities and courtrooms across the country celebrate the adoptions of children who have been in foster care on Nov. 20 -- the Saturday before Thanksgiving known as National Adoption Day -- the Columbus area is in need of foster homes.

"Columbus has been a hot spot for needing homes in the last quarter, as have Grand Island, areas surrounding Fremont -- so along Highway 30 seems to be an area of great need for foster homes," Building Blocks for Kids Training and Recruiting Specialist Tonya Bauman said.

Building Blocks for Kids is a foster care agency with offices in O'Neill, Norfolk and Grand Island that serves communities in roughly 50 Nebraska counties, including Platte County. Bauman explained that Building Blocks helps the Nebraska Department Health and Human Services' Children and Family Services (CFS) department place youths with licensed foster families.

Bauman said there are any number of reasons a youth might be placed in foster care.

"Folks who have children in the foster care system are not bad people -- they are struggling people," Bauman said. "...Sometimes substance abuse or mental health interferes with a parent's ability to take care of their children, but it doesn't impair their ability to love their children."

When CFS determines foster care to be necessary, CFS Administrator Nanette Simmons said relatives are considered first for placement options.

"We must (consider) if there are any relatives who are willing and able to care for that child or children. If there aren't relatives, then we move to … someone who … is known to the child. But there are circumstances where that's not possible … so that's when we would look to one of our contracted, licensed foster care agencies," Simmons said.

When a licensed foster home is needed, CFS asks local foster care agencies like Building Blocks for a list of potentially suitable licensed foster families.

Bauman said most people become licensed foster care parents to support the reunification of youth with their natural family.

Ideally, Bauman and Simmons said, a foster home situation ends with reunification. But reunification isn't always a possibility or a safe option for the youth in question. When reunification doesn't work out, adoption may be an option.

Even when it's not, Cristine Niles -- a Lindsay resident and an organizer of a local Royal Family KIDS camp, a summer camp for youths in the foster care system, past and present -- said it can be very rewarding to work with youths in foster care and see them come out of their shells, especially after everything they may have been through.

"These children need to know they matter and they have a voice. They need to know someone is there for them and cares about them no matter what," Niles said in a Thursday email to the Telegram.

Simmons encouraged anyone wanting more information about becoming a licensed foster care parent to call the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association at 1-800-772-7368 or visit the group's website at nfapa.org.

Bauman encouraged people to also check out buildingblocks.org for more information on how to become a licensed foster parent.

"Every child is just one adult away from a success story and you never know which kid you might interact with where you become the source of their success or their mentor," Bauman said.

