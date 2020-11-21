Four arrested on meth-related charges

Four have been arrested on drug-related charges following an execution of a search warrant in Columbus.

On Oct. 18, the Columbus Police Department and the SNARE Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 1315 9th St. in Columbus as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. The search yielded over 146 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a recent press release, the following were arrested and charged:

-Megan L. Anderson, 36, for possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute and driving under suspension

-Jorge Santos Jr., 30, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and four outstanding Platte County warrants

-Kellie A. Messersmith, 32, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia

-Shawna D. Perez, 36, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug (methamphetamine)

-Sophie Vanbuskirk, 19, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug (methamphetamine).

