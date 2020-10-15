Four campaigning for one of three spots on CPS school board

Editor's note: All candidates were asked to supply their headshot.
Four candidates have put forth a bid for one of three available seats on the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education that are up for election this year.
Candace Becher, 68, is looking to serve her third-consecutive four-year term on the board. Although she's retired now, she taught for Columbus High School for many years before joining the board.
Becher said she believes the board has been a good steward of the community's tax money and has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well.
During her time on the board, she said she's proudest of getting the community to pass a bond issue several years ago to pay for the new high school building.
There are other projects she wants to see through, though, like the Kramer Education Center.
"Since we've been planning that for so long, I certainly want to be a part of getting it up and running," Becher said.
The Kramer Education Center will eventually house a preschool, a day care and administrative and technology offices.
Mark Brown, 36, is making his debut run for the school board.
Brown previously worked at Columbus High School as a teacher, coach and administrator from 2008 and 2016.
Students and education remain important to him, though.
Brown said his first priority on the board will be learning the ropes — understanding the budget, getting to know the board and the needs of the district, students and teachers.
"My main goal would be to foster an environment where people are supported, people are empowered and we're trying to accomplish things together," Brown said.
Test scores indicate where the district is and needs to go, he said, but it's important not to lose sight of what helps students and teachers be successful.
Katherine Lopez, 24, grew up in Columbus. She is the communication and events director at Centro Hispano, a nonprofit in Columbus. She decided to run because she is passionate about education, which she said has been a pillar in her life.
If elected, Lopez said she hopes that, as a person of Hispanic and Latin descent and a woman with a background in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), she will be able to connect with and give a voice to more community members.
"I want to be part of a board, also, that I know already is doing a great job, especially in this climate in the pandemic," Lopez said.
Doug Willoughby, 66, is seeking a second term on the board. Although now retired, Willoughby was a Columbus Middle School teacher for 34 years.
Willoughby said he has the management skills to balance the components of CPS — the education of its students, its duty as an employer and its responsibility as steward of the community and the community's tax money.
He said he also has the advantage of his experience as an incumbent.
Looking ahead, Willoughby said he is focused on preparing the district for continued growth in its student population.
"There's going to come a time when we're going to need some expansion down the road. There's the need for some future planning," Willoughby said.
The Kramer Education Center, for example, will help relieve overcrowding in CPS elementary schools with early learning programs.
The general election is Nov. 3. There's still time to request an early ballot by calling the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office at 402-563-4908 or by stopping by the election office.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
