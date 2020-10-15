Four campaigning for one of three spots on CPS school board

Brown previously worked at Columbus High School as a teacher, coach and administrator from 2008 and 2016.

Students and education remain important to him, though.

Brown said his first priority on the board will be learning the ropes — understanding the budget, getting to know the board and the needs of the district, students and teachers.

"My main goal would be to foster an environment where people are supported, people are empowered and we're trying to accomplish things together," Brown said.

Test scores indicate where the district is and needs to go, he said, but it's important not to lose sight of what helps students and teachers be successful.

Katherine Lopez, 24, grew up in Columbus. She is the communication and events director at Centro Hispano, a nonprofit in Columbus. She decided to run because she is passionate about education, which she said has been a pillar in her life.

If elected, Lopez said she hopes that, as a person of Hispanic and Latin descent and a woman with a background in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), she will be able to connect with and give a voice to more community members.