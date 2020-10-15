Four candidates running for Lakeview school board

Editor's note: The Telegram asked candidates to submit their own headshots.
Voters in the Lakeview Community Schools district will have their pick of three of the four candidates running for its Board of Education -- Joy Escen, Jerry Jaixen, Jeremy Sprunk and Eric Stuthman.
Escen has been living in the Lakeview district for about five years. She said she likes it and wants to see the best of every child. She also said she wants to make sure the safety of kids is protected and wants to be a different voice.
“They’re all men and to be able to be a female within that, to have a mom voice within our school district, I think would be huge,” Escen said.
She is originally from California and has lived in Columbus for about 10 years. Escen said she went to school for childhood early education.
“I’ve loved serving with kids and serving kids. I’m able to just recognize and to be able to see the different demographics and to be able to serve them in a different way,” Escen said. “Not every kid is the same and not every family is the same.”
Escen said she has been going to board meetings since December and has worked with kids in different areas, including through church.
“So just wanting to be heavily involved, not only with my kids, but also within the community and in the district,” Escen said.
Support Local Journalism
Doing what's best for the students is also on Stuthman's radar. He said he has the experience needed for the role.
Stuthman said he has 13 years of classroom experience, a master’s degree in educational administration and is a cattle feeder, among other things.
People need to vote to keep in mind what is best for the children, he noted.
He said he plans to see if there are ways to improve the district.
“If elected (I would) take a look at the current systems and that are the current systems in place and to enhance and develop and make it better,” Stuthman said.
Stuthman, a lifelong Platte Center resident, added he also has a knowledge of the educational system that could be beneficial to “our local public school district.”
“Everything we do is to benefit the kids in the school district,” Stuthman said. “People will put things before students and it’s important that the student’s well-being and the student’s education is the first and foremost concern.”
The Telegram made multiple phone calls to Jaixen and Sprunk, both of whom did not respond as of press time Wednesday.
Early ballots can still be requested, the deadline of which is Oct. 23, by contacting the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-563-4908. Voters can complete early voting in the Election Commissioner’s Office before 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Those returning early ballots in person must do so by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.