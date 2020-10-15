Four candidates running for Lakeview school board

Editor's note: The Telegram asked candidates to submit their own headshots.

Voters in the Lakeview Community Schools district will have their pick of three of the four candidates running for its Board of Education -- Joy Escen, Jerry Jaixen, Jeremy Sprunk and Eric Stuthman.

Escen has been living in the Lakeview district for about five years. She said she likes it and wants to see the best of every child. She also said she wants to make sure the safety of kids is protected and wants to be a different voice.

“They’re all men and to be able to be a female within that, to have a mom voice within our school district, I think would be huge,” Escen said.

She is originally from California and has lived in Columbus for about 10 years. Escen said she went to school for childhood early education.

“I’ve loved serving with kids and serving kids. I’m able to just recognize and to be able to see the different demographics and to be able to serve them in a different way,” Escen said. “Not every kid is the same and not every family is the same.”

Escen said she has been going to board meetings since December and has worked with kids in different areas, including through church.