Four generations of riding: Sydney Kosch is next to enter 4-H in her family

County fairs are family events. Families come to see the shows, ride the rides and even run some of the attractions. It is rare, however, for four generations to show animals consecutively.

Nine-year-old Sydney Kosch did her first horse demo at the Platte County Fair's horse show June 28. She and her great-grandfather Don Kummer's horse, Buck, have practiced for some time.

"It's about learning how to canter and trot and walk, all the different maneuvers," Sydney said.

Her mother, Melissa Kosch, and Melissa's brother Lance Schmidt also showed horses when they were young.

"There's a variety of classes and different things you get to do, some have obstacles, things to do, things to go around," Melissa said.

Kummer himself got his start with 4-H and showing animals at the fair with a calf in 1948. Kummer, 12 at the time, brought the animal to show, not to ride.

"The calf, they just judge its appearance, but the horse, it's about maneuvers and what he can do," Kummer said.

Kummer's daughter and Melissa's mother, Kim Schmidt, also showed horses as a child, including Kummer's first horse, Sue, who he bought when he was only 13.

"Columbus used to have an auction broadcast, live auction, and they had some colts from North Platte," Kummer recalled.

Kummer said the auctioneer announced they had several colts they didn't sell, so Kummer convinced his mother to take him down to get one. He bought a mare yearling for $100, using money he had earned picking strawberries at 35 cents a quart.

Kim rode Sue for some time before she got her horse and trained her daughter, Melissa on him. Now, Sydney rides her great-grandfather's horse, Buck. Kummer said it's important that a child should be experienced on a new horse or a new child ride an experienced horse.

"Years ago people used to say a young horse and a young kid learn together but that doesn’t work. The horse has got to know something or the kid has got to know something," Kummer said.

Kim agreed, adding that there's a lot of work involved in training a horse that a child may not be able to do with a new horse.

"Training a horse takes a lot of time and energy," Kim said. "If the horse knows nothing and the kid knows nothing, that's just not a good combo."

This is Sydney's first year of being eligible to show a horse, as she just turned 9 in February, and entrants must be eight or older on the first of the year. She will also be showing her work at several of the non-animal 4-H events, such as sewing and decorating. Kim said 4-H is all about kids and their hard work.

"The biggest thing with 4-H in general is work ethic in kids, and the county fair is a culmination of the work they've put into something all year," Kim said. "We're excited she got to show Tuesday for the first time, to have that tradition and love of animals."

