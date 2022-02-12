Four heart-healthy ingredients to keep in the kitchen

You are what you eat, and what you eat depends on what's in the fridge (and freezer and pantry). Treat your body and heart right by keeping a supply of these heart-healthy ingredients to make nutritious and delicious meals:

1. Whole grains: Is rice or pasta a dinner staple? By making a simple switch to whole-grain equivalents, you'll boost your fiber intake, which can help improve blood cholesterol levels. Some great options include brown rice, whole-wheat couscous, quinoa, oats and whole-grain pasta varieties.

2. Healthier cooking oils: Choose oils with no cholesterol-raising trans fats, and those with less than 4 grams of saturated fat per tablespoon. Vegetable oils work nicely, such as canola, olive, peanut or sesame. Use oils in limited amounts when cooking.

3. Herbs and spices: Replace salt with herbs and spices to make meals more flavorful without raising blood pressure. Some of the many options include basil, cilantro, garlic powder, parsley and rosemary. If you buy a spice blend, be sure it does not have added salt.

4. Frozen fruits and veggies: Don't let a fear of spoilage keep you from eating fruits and veggies, which are healthy sources of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Stock up on your favorite frozen varieties, so you'll always get four to five cups of fruits and veggies each day. Make sure you look for fruits without added sugar, and vegetables without seasonings, coatings and sauces.

Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital.

