Fourth case of coronavirus reported to DHHS

On Sunday, DHHS announced the second and third COVID-19 cases in the state - two family members of the first case identified in a Nebraska resident. Both live in Douglas County. They are experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are improving, and have been in self-quarantine at home since Friday. Both had limited exposure to other individuals in the community, based on information gathered during DCHD’s investigation. Other close contacts of the first case who have been tested so far, have tested negative for the disease.