Frankfort Square in Columbus is set to see improvements later this year, but without the highly debated concrete parking pad for food trucks.

The project, as presented during the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting held May 15, would have included the parking pad accessed off of 26th Avenue; an additional sidewalk connecting the existing northeast and southeast sidewalks; two concrete pads for the placement of picnic tables; and the relocation of one bench.

There is currently a little concrete pad already at Frankfort Square – where the Santa house is placed – but it is much smaller than what the vehicle pad would be.

These improvements would have required the removal of one tree, the relocation of the Union Pacific Railroad bell, the temporary removal of 25 flag pole holders and the resetting of some underground sprinkler heads. Only 11 of the flag holders could be placed back at the park after the improvements.

These flag poles are used during Memorial Day to display the American flags of locals who have served in the military. The flags are displayed at both Frankfort Square and Roselawn Cemetery.

City Engineer Rick Bogus said the flags need to be placed a certain distance apart from one another, which is why there wouldn’t be room for all of them. The 14 flag poles that wouldn’t fit at the square would be relocated to the cemetery.

As explained by City Administrator Tara Vasicek, the city commissioned a downtown revitalization study about 18 months ago, in which feedback was received about what the public wanted to see downtown.

Out of the public input gathered, many ideas came about regarding Frankfort Square, with the most popular idea being bringing more daily activity to the park, Vasicek added.

That ultimately led to the improvement plans proposed on May 15. The goal behind these plans was that people would want to spend more time at Frankfort if there were food vendor options and a designated place to eat and hang out.

The plans had been discussed at depth during a May 8 Public Property, Safety and Works Committee, during which, Vasicek said, much discussion was held on the vehicle pad but the group consensus was that the pad would eliminate electrical cords on the sidewalk and the queuing of people on the sidewalks to avoid potential accessibility issues.

At this meeting, however, the committee had a split vote and could not offer a recommendation to the city council.

Residents’ concerns, according to those who spoke during public comments, revolved around the vehicle pad and losing some of the flag holders.

Jane Tooley expressed that Frankfort Square is the heart of Columbus, the place where community events are held and also where the community honors people from the area who served in the military.

She’s not opposed to the food trucks, Tooley added, but she asked who’s going to decide what vendors can use the space. She also expressed concern over tearing out a tree and putting down concrete.

Downtown Columbus is already full of activity, she noted – you just need to sit in the park and watch how many people walk through Frankfort Square.

“Great efforts have been made to beautify downtown Columbus,” Tooley said. “In my opinion, this project would put that back a 100-plus years.”

Sharon Bahr said in a talk with city staff she noticed there was not any firm interest yet from potential vendors for the vehicle pad and that downtown food businesses do not appear to have been contacted about it.

“This all seems extremely premature and rushed,” Bahr said. “I think the community needs to have more information and input into a plan that will have such a negative impact on a beautiful, ascetic green space that makes Frankfort Square so exceptional; permanently eliminate the location of 14 veteran flags so beautifully and breathtakingly displayed on Memorial Day; and forever become an eyesore for something there isn’t much appetite for.”

Bahr said she didn’t see the need for two concrete pads. She added she believed there is a need for transparency that discussions like these are taking place.

Kylie Sedlacek said the potential removal of 14 flag poles were especially a concern for her as every Memorial Day she takes her children to see her grandfather’s flag.

“It would be heartbreaking to know that his flag is no longer there because of a food truck pad,” Sedlacek said, adding she felt as though the project was being rushed and there could be more discussion on where food trucks could be placed.

Sedlacek, who owns two salons downtown, said she hosted a food truck in front of her business last year and she had no problems with people being able to navigate the cords on the sidewalk.

Council Members Charlie Bahr, Ron Schilling, Troy Hiemer and Rich Jablonski said they would not support the vehicle pad.

Charlie Bahr, husband of Sharon, noted the number of constituents that reached out to him and that he hadn’t heard that much response in a long time. He added there are food trucks during Columbus Days but isn’t aware of issues with people getting injured from walking around cords.

Schilling added he doesn’t like the idea of taking away green space or the decreased number of flags. As for the cords, he said, the food trucks can be parked in the street.

“We can put electrical in the street or underground and have it so that it’s next to the curb which they could plug it in and wouldn’t have to worry about the cords,” Schilling said.

Hiemer suggested something like a street cut or a sidewalk cut, with a grade that cords can go under so they aren’t showing aboveground.

“If we looked at something like that, I would be in favor,” Hiemer said. “But as far as removing any flags, sending them elsewhere, I’m against.”

Jablonski noted that at the committee meeting held last week, the American Legion didn’t seem to have a concern with some of the flag poles being moved to the cemetery.

Jablonski said he believed the northeast corner of the park would be place to put a food truck as it wouldn’t block visual traffic. The money that would be spent on concrete for the pad, he added, could be better spent on extending electrical to the street.

Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte asked what the timeline on the discussion was, since a comment had been made on the project seeming rushed.

Vasicek responded downtown planning started during the revitalization study and the Frankfort Square improvements came from that. The improvements, she added, were reviewed by the business improvement district board and the project is included in the city’s budget, which had been passed last fall.

Jablonski clarified the dollar amount for improvements were approved in the budget, not the specific projects.

“We wanted to bring something forward in the downtown improvement plan because, quite frankly, the city has done and paid for two downtown revitalization plans over the last 20 years and hasn’t done anything,” Vasicek said.

Jablonski noted another concern he had was there needed to be fees and permitting for food trucks to be sitting at the vehicle pad. Vasicek said if the vehicle pad would be approved, it would not be poured until about August and a policy would be created before then.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is to enhance downtown, to try and build some traffic in downtown,” Council Member Prent Roth said. “Things can’t be the way they were. We need to move forward. We need to try different things. This was one of those ideas.”

Roth had put forward a motion, with Council Member Kat Lopez seconding, regarding the improvement plans, but Roth and Lopez withdrew to allow for a clearer motion to be put forth.

The second motion brought forward was approving the Frankfort Square improvements with the picnic tables and walking path, as well as looking into extending electrical to the street for food trucks and keeping as many of the flag holders as possible. This motion did not include the vehicle pad.

This was approved 7-1, with Charlie Bahr voting against it.

Similarly, the council also OK’d a quote from Gehring Construction & Ready Mix Co. for the improvements at Frankfort Park.

The original quote was for $39,787.50, which the council amended to exclude the cost of the vehicle pad. Due to the bid being broken down into material quantities instead of individual projects, the new cost of the improvements without the vehicle pad had been unknown at the meeting but it will be less than the original price.

Hiemer noted he didn’t recall the project being let out for bids. Bogus responded it had been sent out for quotes to concrete companies that usually do this type of work for the city, as is usually done in the past.

Hiemer said he would like to see smaller concrete projects like this be sent out to more businesses, as it’s not a large undertaking, such as a street, that Gehring usually does.

Augustine-Schulte asked if a new quote could be presented at the next council meeting. Vasicek said that could impact the timeline of the improvements as the city cannot get into Gehring’s schedule if the required documents are not signed.

The quote was approved 7-1, with Charlie Bahr once against voting against.