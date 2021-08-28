FRC creates affordable housing for seniors

The apartments - which range from 625-750 square feet - start at $400 a month.

Heimes said the question of what was going to be done with the second and third floors had been an ongoing issue. With the senior center on the ground level, it made sense to look at affordable senior housing for the floors above, he added.

“With the services on the first floor and the living corridors on the second and third, it made for a great model,” Heimes said.

From this idea sprang 29 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom options across the two floors. Currently, 24 of them have been filled, Heimes said.

To celebrate the project, FRC Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at its building. Members from Mesner Development, FRC, Columbus Community Foundation, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and those from the community came to the event.