FRC creates affordable housing for seniors

After several years of working on affordable housing for seniors, Columbus Family Resource Center (FRC) and the Columbus Community Foundation (CCF) are beginning to see the fruits of hard work.
FRC, 3116 18th St., renovated its second and third floor, transforming it into 34 apartments for low-to-moderate income tenants ages 55 and older. In late March, the apartments were leased out. The facility also houses the senior center, located on the ground floor.
“I think it’s very rewarding for everybody who worked on it and envisioned it,” FRC Building Manager Don Heimes said about seeing the facility come together. “The Columbus Community Foundation Board is extremely happy to be at this point where the vision is being formed and happening.”
The project was spearheaded by Mesner Development and CCF. Officials from both organizations believe the apartments address a vital need in affordable housing for senior citizens.
“That type of housing is in high demand around the state and this is a significant step forward for Columbus in terms of addressing a local need,” Mesner Development President Kathy Mesner said.
The apartments boast all utilities paid, upscale kitchen appliances, washer and dryer units, ceiling fans, a community room, exercise and individual storage areas and free wireless internet. Additionally, each floor has a communal space.
The apartments - which range from 625-750 square feet - start at $400 a month.
Heimes said the question of what was going to be done with the second and third floors had been an ongoing issue. With the senior center on the ground level, it made sense to look at affordable senior housing for the floors above, he added.
“With the services on the first floor and the living corridors on the second and third, it made for a great model,” Heimes said.
From this idea sprang 29 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom options across the two floors. Currently, 24 of them have been filled, Heimes said.
To celebrate the project, FRC Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at its building. Members from Mesner Development, FRC, Columbus Community Foundation, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and those from the community came to the event.
Columbus residents will remember the building initially as a hospital before it changed to a Boys and Girls Home and Family Resource Center in 2002. Since that time, it has housed numerous nonprofits, including the Columbus Area United Way, Goodwill and the Columbus Senior Center.
Columbus Community Foundation – which acquired the FRC building in 2011 – saw potential to create affordable senior housing.
To help finance the project, Mesner Development secured Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Nebraska Investment Authority. Meanwhile, CCF received $1.5 million in National Housing Trust Funds through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Heimes said lovely apartments were created from the enterprise, adding it was a fantastic way to repurpose an older facility that had “a lot of life left.”
“I think it could be a great model to build on if other communities have similar opportunities,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.