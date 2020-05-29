Freddy's set to open in Columbus this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus' Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Saturday, May 30, according to company officials.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“The health and safety of our team members and Guests are a top priority as we operate in compliance with local regulations and guidelines,” said Ron Oberg, franchise owner. “Freddy’s is committed to providing high quality food in a safe environment, whether Guests choose to dine in with us or utilize our carry out or drive-through services.”

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 375 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and three international locations in Dubai.

