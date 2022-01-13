 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Free COVID testing coming to area

  • 0
East-Central

The East-Central District Health Department headquarters in Columbus.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Free COVID-19 testing will be coming back to Columbus next week.

Good Neighbor Community Health Center (GNCHC), a federally qualified health center located in Columbus, is once again partnering with the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services to bring free community testing back to the Columbus area.

“We are hopeful that this free testing will help alleviate the strain that the increase in COVID19 numbers is putting on our community,” said Beth Miller, director of operations at GNCHC.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, free drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place at the East-Central District Health Department building, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus. Traffic will be routed around the outside of the parking lot.

GNCHC will be testing from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from with a total of 80 appointments per day

People can schedule testing times at nulirt.nebraskamed.com/scheduling/new-appointment/78

People are also reading…

Currently this web link is only available in English. Registration assistance will also be provided onsite.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New home for recycling trailer

New home for recycling trailer

For those recycling in Columbus, there are a few options. There is the new curbside pick up and collection bins for various items throughout town.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Traya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News