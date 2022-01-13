Free COVID testing coming to area

Free COVID-19 testing will be coming back to Columbus next week.

Good Neighbor Community Health Center (GNCHC), a federally qualified health center located in Columbus, is once again partnering with the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services to bring free community testing back to the Columbus area.

“We are hopeful that this free testing will help alleviate the strain that the increase in COVID19 numbers is putting on our community,” said Beth Miller, director of operations at GNCHC.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, free drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place at the East-Central District Health Department building, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus. Traffic will be routed around the outside of the parking lot.

GNCHC will be testing from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from with a total of 80 appointments per day

People can schedule testing times at nulirt.nebraskamed.com/scheduling/new-appointment/78

Currently this web link is only available in English. Registration assistance will also be provided onsite.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0