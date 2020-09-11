Free meals for CPS students

The waiver covers one full breakfast and one full lunch each school day.

Students with funds still in their lunch accounts will not be able to refund that money, but it will carry over for the use of regular meals after the waiver period ends on Dec. 22. They can also choose to use it on à la carte options, extra servings, snacks or additional drinks, which are not covered by the program.

Importantly, the program does not give free-and-reduced status. Free-and-reduced status is reserved for students whose families prove a need for free or reduced eligibility.

The free and reduced status program also helps cover school costs other than meals.

“There are certain student and academic activity fees that are either waived or reduced if you’re on free and reduced,” Kay said.

Kay encouraged families that may qualify for the free-and-reduced program to apply online if they haven’t already.

“In October, they pull our district data and that data is used to determine our state aid. Our free-and-reduced percentage is a component of that,” Kay said. “That percentage helps us keep Title I programs, EL programs, several other federal programs for our students.”