Free meals for CPS students

Starting on Monday, all attending, onsite, enrolled Columbus Public Schools students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch.
A United States Department of Agriculture waiver program, Free Meals for Kids, is giving Columbus Public Schools (CPS) students access to free meals on regularly scheduled school days through Dec. 22.
“Nobody will have to cut corners ensuring that their students are fed breakfast and lunch,” CPS Director of Business Chip Kay said.
The USDA began the waiver program in the spring when school districts around the country went online due to COVID-19.
“They could start their summer food program early, which allowed districts to serve students and it allowed those meals to be reimbursable,” Kay said.
The USDA waiver expanded eligibility to make the summer meal programs available to more students and districts. The waiver, which initially ended during the summer, was extended at the end of August to continue into the fall months.
“It’s along the same lines, we’re just doing it with school in session,” Kay said.
The goal, according to an Aug. 31 USDA press release, is to ensure children “have access to nutritious food” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was created to support students that may not qualify for a free and reduced program, but whose families have still struggled through COVID-19.
The waiver covers one full breakfast and one full lunch each school day.
Students with funds still in their lunch accounts will not be able to refund that money, but it will carry over for the use of regular meals after the waiver period ends on Dec. 22. They can also choose to use it on à la carte options, extra servings, snacks or additional drinks, which are not covered by the program.
Importantly, the program does not give free-and-reduced status. Free-and-reduced status is reserved for students whose families prove a need for free or reduced eligibility.
The free and reduced status program also helps cover school costs other than meals.
“There are certain student and academic activity fees that are either waived or reduced if you’re on free and reduced,” Kay said.
Kay encouraged families that may qualify for the free-and-reduced program to apply online if they haven’t already.
“In October, they pull our district data and that data is used to determine our state aid. Our free-and-reduced percentage is a component of that,” Kay said. “That percentage helps us keep Title I programs, EL programs, several other federal programs for our students.”
CPS students and families that may qualify for the free-and-reduced program can apply online through their Wordware accounts.
Kay said the process of applying for the USDA waiver was not overly complicated.
“Probably the logistical side, of making sure our food service is prepared to likely serve more people come Monday, was the biggest challenge,” Kay said.
CPS will make adjustments to its food service as the program is introduced.
Many local employees who were furloughed or laid off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March have returned to work or are working remotely, according to past interviews with Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer.
But the economic burden imposed by the pandemic has not disappeared entirely.
“This really opens up some opportunities during our still uncertain time for our families. I think it’ll have a big impact on all of our families, to not need to pay for a breakfast or lunch for five days of the week,” CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
