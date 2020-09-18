Free thermometers for CPS students

All Columbus Public Schools students are going home with their own digital oral thermometer this week.
“It’s one thermometer for each student,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz noted.
Kinsa QuickCare Smart Thermometers are digital oral thermometers that share temperature data over a Bluetooth connection with an app on a mobile device.
Usually, the Kinsa QuickCare Smart Thermometers run $25 each, but cost CPS nothing.
“If we use the program to its full potential, we would ask parents to log in, create an account – it’s a Bluetooth account – and then once they take the temperature, it automatically goes to the device and to the app,” Loeffelholz said.
Health officials who have access to the data can use it to track the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Taking daily temperatures will be an important part of keeping students in school, Loeffelholz said. Families are already being asked to take student temperatures daily at home, and the Kinsa thermometers will help them do that.
The data that is collected may also help the district stay ahead of COVID-19 as it spreads throughout the population. The temperature data can predict the timing and geography of outbreaks.
According to a Tuesday press release from CPS, research scientists at the University of Nebraska in Kearney have used temperature data to predict COVID-19 hotspots in Nebraska weeks before they are officially reported.
Educational Services Unit (ESU) 7 Chief Administrator Larianne Polk said the individuals’ data is being protected.
There are 19 private and 19 public schools in the seven counties – Boone, Butler, Merrick, Nance, Platte and Polk – covered by ESU 7.
The ESU provides supplemental educational services to its schools – such as staff development in in-service days, special education, technology support and grant facilitation.
“Things that would be more efficient if the schools were to reach out and do it on more of a regional basis,” Polk said.
Former Nebraska state senator Burke Harr contacted the ESU coordinating council, made up of the chief administrators from each of Nebraska’s 17 ESUs, about the thermometer project.
The project is being offered to communities that are members of the Nebraska Cooperative Government organization and is being paid for by Nebraska keno funds.
“There were originally 12,000 thermometers that were available and I think Columbus got around 5,000 of those,” Polk said.
The process for getting the thermometers to students went quickly, Loeffelholz noted.
“We sent our number on a Tuesday and I think we had the thermometers on a Friday,” he said.
All Columbus Public Schools students received a thermometer this week to take home and use. Humphrey Public Schools is also receiving some. Next week, Polk said, 2,600 more thermometers will go out to Boone Central Schools, St. Michael’s School and Leigh Community Schools.
"One of our requirements is that students must have their temperature taken every morning before they come to school, and families are supposed to monitor that. This way that we know that each student, at one point this year, had a thermometer," Loeffelholz said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
