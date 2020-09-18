Free thermometers for CPS students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Columbus Public Schools students are going home with their own digital oral thermometer this week.

“It’s one thermometer for each student,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz noted.

Kinsa QuickCare Smart Thermometers are digital oral thermometers that share temperature data over a Bluetooth connection with an app on a mobile device.

Usually, the Kinsa QuickCare Smart Thermometers run $25 each, but cost CPS nothing.

“If we use the program to its full potential, we would ask parents to log in, create an account – it’s a Bluetooth account – and then once they take the temperature, it automatically goes to the device and to the app,” Loeffelholz said.

Health officials who have access to the data can use it to track the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Taking daily temperatures will be an important part of keeping students in school, Loeffelholz said. Families are already being asked to take student temperatures daily at home, and the Kinsa thermometers will help them do that.

The data that is collected may also help the district stay ahead of COVID-19 as it spreads throughout the population. The temperature data can predict the timing and geography of outbreaks.