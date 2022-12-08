Free throws and farming awards: Columbus chamber looking ahead to events

During the week between Christmas and the beginning of the new year, typically not a lot happens. One thing that does, and has for 41 years now, is the traditional holiday basketball tournament by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament is more than just a chance for local high schools to kill some free time and show off their athletic prowess, according to Todd Halligan, co-chair of the basketball tournament committee.

"The biggest thing is that all the proceeds go back to the schools, the chamber doesn't keep anything. It goes to the schools, however they wish to use it," Halligan said. "It's local schools, not from the other side of the state, it's all staying here and in Schuyler, Genoa and Twin River."

The proceeds from the event, Halligan added, will go to the schools participating. The hosting school, Lakeview this year, gets 40% of the proceeds and the other three schools get 20% each.

Halligan, who joined on as co-chair some time ago and spearheaded the tournament this year, said the tournament, aside from bringing in funds for the schools, allows the teams a chance to play schools they oftentimes would not get to, despite being so close.

"Yeah, Scotus and Lakeview play each other but they don't necessarily play other teams. Being local and this close to each other, the kids know each other, they're friends and still compete hard," Halligan said.

Don Mroczek, former co-chair of the committee, avid basketball fan and referee when he finds time, has been involved with the tournament since its inception 41 years ago. The tournament, Mroczek said, is unique because of its inclusion of junior varsity teams in their own times.

"We incorporated the JV tournament at the same time because there's no holiday tournament in the state of Nebraska that has a JV tournament at the same time as the varsity tournament," Mroczek said. "Most schools at the time, some still do this, had two gyms, so we run varsity in one and JV in the other opposite of when varsity is on."

In addition to attendees, the tournament is also looking for sponsors. Corporate sponsors can contribute $400, team sponsors can contribute $100 and advertisers can contribute $100 or $75 for ad space in the night's programs. The event is entirely funded by these sponsors, Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director for the chamber, said. Food for the players will be provided by sponsors such as Runza and Hy-Vee, she added.

Further out on the horizon, the Rural Recognition in Agriculture Awards are presented in March 2023, but nominations recently opened for those who wish to put someone's name in the hat.

The awards, a recognition of area farmers and their families, coworkers and even legacies, according to agribusiness committee member Miki Naylor, are more than just a name on a plaque.

"Our agribusiness committee thinks it's vital to focus attention on ag production as far as the richness of the people and resources they utilize to grow a product or raise an animal for consumption," Naylor said. "Many go to the grocery store, pick up groceries and don't think of where they came from or whose hands went into growing that crop."

There are four categories in which one can nominate an ag producer: Outstanding Area Farmer, Outstanding Woman in Ag, Outstanding Senior Farmer and Outstanding Agribusiness Pioneer. Naylor said of the four categories, the committee usually receives around 12 candidates, which makes the decision process difficult.

"We have a number of people we want to honor and have to narrow down to a one. That part is tough because there are so many deserving people," Naylor said.

The recipients, she added, are often very humble about the award, many saying they don't need to be recognized for just living their lives.

"Most of the nominees have all said they're humbled by the recognition because they do what they do because of who they are, they don't do it to be more exceptional than the next guy," Naylor said.

Nominations are open until Dec. 12 and can be made by anybody, so long as they fill out the entire form at bit.ly/3W3PsR3 and emailing it to info@columbuschamber.org, mailing it to 753 33rd Ave., Columbus, NE 68601 or faxing it to 402-564-2026.

"These people do this line of work because of who they are. It's not a job, it's in their blood and vitally important to who they are as an individual," Naylor said. "It's inspiring to see their love of the land, the animals and for feeding others or being that link in the chain. It's a beautiful thing."