Fresh as it gets: The Daniels Produce story

Out of loss came incredible gain, according to Andy Daniels, owner of Daniels Produce in Monroe.

Andy and his wife Tannie started out growing soybeans and field corn in 1975, as many area farmers did, on almost 700 acres. Things started off well until a series of floods in the early 1980s killed off most of his crops.

"We had a lot of rains and floods, so our land was underwater and we weren't able to farm," Tannie said.

With their youngest, Kelly Jackson, having just been born, their livelihood destroyed by floods, Andy and Tannie began working in Columbus. Andy took a job as a security guard and Tannie at what was then the New World Inn (now the Ramada).

With Andy's degree in agronomy and agricultural economics and intense interest in horticulture, it wasn't long before he began dabbling in growing crops again, this time seeded watermelon on the one patch of dry land left on his property.

"We did what we could to survive, and we started raising vegetables. After a while we determined we weren't corn and bean farmers anymore, we were vegetable farmers," Andy said.

The family would drive down to the then Wal-Mart parking lot (now Hobby Lobby) and sell the watermelon from the back of a pickup. It was a hit.

"When the flood years ended he was like ‘Well, this is nice to have this other secondary thing un case corn and beans fail, let’s keep raising vegetables and specialty crops’ so slowly but surely it kind of grew," Kelly said.

Kelly added that during that time, the popularity of their produce began to increase and demand for different crops with it.

"People kept asking ‘would you add this?’ or ‘do you have this?’ and my dad loves to grow anything new and different and fun. He’s never going to stop exploring different things to do," Kelly said.

Andy obliged the requests and began growing other produce, sweet corn among them, which has become something of a brand for the name Daniels. In 2006, Kelly returned and Jason shortly after to help their parents run the farm as general manager and farm manager, respectively.

"They were a little taken aback, they didn’t know how this was going to work with another full-time family member on the farm," Kelly said. "It actually helped because I was able to do all of the sales and book work and that freed up my dad to actually do more farming."

Now, on that same stretch of land, almost 40 years later, Daniels Produce is shipping out anywhere between 40 and 200 tons of fresh produce every day for sale to warehouses, local markets, farmers markets and their own roadside trucks, which Tannie orchestrates.

The trucks, located at the Blackstone and Old Market farmers markets in Omaha, Haymarket farmers market in Lincoln and the Village Centre and Ace Hardware parking lots in Columbus, go straight from the farm to sell the produce, picked that day.

"The thing about our trucks is that they’re lined up in front of the barn every morning and whatever’s coming out of the field is what gets loaded on the truck that morning, it’s the freshest stuff you can get," Kelly said.

Andy noted that the way they're able to have fresh produce ready to go every morning is with an entirely manual labor force of almost 300. Andy said produce has to be hand-picked.

"It has to be picked by hand, we have to pick our peppers once a week until it freezes," Andy said. "You harvest many times, even watermelons and cantaloupe, and you have to have someone who has an eye for what's ready and what isn't."

Over the years, he has built the farm to keep his produce cool, crisp and flavorful, using devices like conveyor belts, washing tanks and refrigerated barns, all run by people.

One technique they're particular about is the cooling of sweet corn, which drastically affects the flavor and texture. The corn is picked, washed and put on ice straight away in a refrigerated unit until the ice crates are sent to the point of sale.

"We always keep our corn cold and tell people to keep it cold like you would milk, otherwise the sugars turns to starch and it loses flavor," Tannie said.

Kelly said her parents are particular about that aspect, particularly her mother for the products that go on the trucks. Everyone involved has their own specialty, which works well with the family aspect of the business.

"Working with my family is actually one of my favorite parts of what we do here. It’s challenging for sure because you have very different opinions and personalities and strong suits," Kelly said. "It’s interesting but if you can get along with your family, it’s also super rewarding because there’s so many small moments throughout the day."

Andy said what he likes most about the job is the planting process itself. Kelly joked that sometimes she has to keep him grounded when he gets ideas about what he wants to plant.

"He always thinks outside the box and I’m trying to shove him back in the box sometimes," Kelly said.

That persistence and love for growing produce will keep Andy and Tannie involved in the farm for a long time, while she and Jason start taking on the tasks they can't do, Kelly said.

"I don’t think they’ll ever stop being involved. This is kind of like their pride and joy, their design. It’s nice because they get a little more flexibility, basically all four of us run it together," Kelly said.