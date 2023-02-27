Mayor Jim Bulkley has announced he has appointed longtime resident Hope Freshour to the Fourth Ward Columbus City Council seat vacated by John Lohr.

“I reviewed multiple applications for the open position to replace Councilman Lohr, and in my opinion, the most qualified applicant was Hope Freshour,” Bulkley said. “She is someone that has a commitment to serving her community and is willing to take on more. Anyone that knows Hope would agree that she is well qualified.”

Freshour, who is the executive director of the Columbus Area United Way, will fill the remainder of Lohr’s term that lasts through November 2024.

“I earnestly thought and prayed about this role and felt called to apply for the position. My passion is to serve and to ensure we have a community that is thriving with opportunities, safety and connection with others …” Freshour said. “I am honored and humbled to represent the Fourth Ward as a member of the City Council. I am eager to serve and looking forward to learning from community members to ensure their voices are represented.”

The mayor said he’s appreciative of everyone who submitted their name to be considered for the open City Council position, adding he hopes they will all consider serving on various boards and commissions because he believes they’re vital to helping run the City of Columbus.

Freshour will be formally introduced at the March 6 Columbus City Council meeting, scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1369 25th Ave.