Friday is ADM Day in Columbus

In recognition of the global agribusiness and nutrition company's 120th anniversary, Mayor Jim Bulkley has formally declared this Sept. 30 as "ADM Day" in Columbus.

“It’s pretty neat to have somebody that’s been around that long as a vital part of our community,” Bulkley said during the Columbus City Council’s Sept. 19 meeting.

ADM — previously known as Archer Daniels Midland Company — has long been a valued business presence in the Columbus community, contributing significantly to the area's employment base, local-business spending, community-development efforts and more.

"ADM is very proud to celebrate this milestone with our valued community members of Columbus. ADM and Columbus share a history of working together to create many opportunities and contributions for our local economy, and this anniversary serves as a reflection of the successful foundation the company and the Columbus community have built," said Todd Good, ADM Columbus plant manager.

"The Columbus community plays a vital role in ADM's global agricultural and food-ingredient production network, helping us fulfill our purpose of unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life," added Greg Webb, vice president of Government Relations for ADM. "So it's an honor for us to receive this distinction from the city. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth."

ADM began operations in Columbus when it acquired a corn wet mill from Minnesota Corn Processors, LLC, in 2002.

Today, ADM operates a corn dry mill, corn wet mill, cogeneration facility and an ADM Alliance Nutrition feed processing facility in the Columbus area.

The corn processing operations connect the harvest to the home by transforming corn into food ingredients, fuels and animal feed products that are used every day by people around the world.

ADM has more than 425 employees at its Columbus corn processing facilities.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We're blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We're a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We're an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we're a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.