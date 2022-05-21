Friedhof Building showcases 2 'pioneers' of Columbus

When Rob Gasper took over as co-owner of The Friedhof Building, he became enamored with the structure’s long history in Columbus.

For starters, the building’s first two owners were both German immigrants; the first Theodore Friedhof and the second Fred Schweser, said Gasper – who along with his wife, Tracy, is owner number three.

“I think the history of the building is the most interesting for people,” Gasper said.

The Gaspers took over ownership of the building – 1270 27th Ave. - about four years ago. Interestingly, this happened on the 100th anniversary of when it first opened, Gasper said.

“It’s a fantastic building,” Gasper said of why he and his wife wanted to purchase the building. “It’s right on the town square. It was a great opportunity, I think.”

The Friedhof – which was a clothing store of sorts during its first 100 years – has seen a change since the Gaspers took over. The building is a dining experience and events center, hosting weddings, galas, graduations and more.

First built in 1919, the building filled the entire block, going all the south to where The Columbus Telegram is today, Gasper said. Back then, it was called the Friedhof Lot, he added.

Friedhof played a pivotal role in shaping Columbus as most shops were on 11th Street but once he started his business, stores shifted two blocks north, Gasper said.

But before any of that happened, Friedhof came from humble beginnings. He was an orphan around the 1850s in Germany. He moved to the U.S. at age 14, becoming an apprentice in Chicago. After a few stops, Friedhof arrived in Columbus around 1875.

Gasper said Friedhof first worked at a retail store that is located near what is now Columbus Music. He found himself wealthy enough that a few decades later that he started the Friedhof and a bank which is where First National Bank is today, Gasper added.

The German native was also instrumental in creating the Platte County Fairgrounds. He purchased the land and then donated it to the people of Platte County, Gasper said.

“That’s how our Platte County Fairgrounds got started,” he said. “I think that’s really interesting for people to know.”

Friedhof wasn’t done shaping Columbus and Platte County. He was on the board of directors for the Loup Canal project and helped fund it as well, Gasper said.

Gasper said Friedhof had an interesting life outside of his business endeavors. He originally left behind his 8-year-old brother in Germany, only for them to meet again 70 years later in 1936.

Gasper said it was quoted in The Columbus Telegram of their meeting then, that the younger Friedhof said, “I like America but it’s too hot. In Germany, everything is good and just as long as everyone conforms to the government, there’s no trouble.”

They both died a decade later in 1946, Gasper said.

Eventually, in 1929, Friedhof sold the building to Schweser who also has a long history in the area. Schweser originally owned a store in David City before buying Friedhof’s operation.

The business turned into Schweser’s which was a “well-beloved store,” Gasper said. He later expanded to 33 stores across the Midwest. However, the last remaining stores were in Columbus and Fremont – the first two locations where Scwheser’s opened, Gasper said.

Gasper said he’s amazed by the building’s history.

“It’s really humbling to be the third owner and to be behind those two pioneers,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.