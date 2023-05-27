Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example.

Starting out as just an idea in a little girl’s mind 15 years ago, Lemon Smiles has grown exponentially due to support from the Columbus community.

In 2008, Lillian Hudnall’s older sister, Madeline, was 6-years-old when she went to a restaurant and saw donations being taken for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Madeline was inspired to start her own lemonade stand as a friend, Charli Preister, had been diagnosed with cancer. That summer, Madeline and the sisters’ babysitter set up a small stand outside.

Lillian, 17, said they raised $110 that first year, with $100 of that money coming from Charli’s father. These days, Lillian runs the fundraiser with her friend, Emily Mausbach, and a total of roughly $110,000 has been raised to date.

“We never saw this happening about it (getting) this big, we never really imagined (it),” Lillian said. “Our first stand at Hy-Vee, we just kind of ordered T-shirts off of Alex's site and now we're having our own T-shirts every year and it just kind of grew. I think we're all just kind of very in shock about it all still …about how it all just kind of happened.”

Held every summer, the stand features, of course, lemonade, other treats and signature T-shirts. It had been moved to Hy-Vee in 2012 and they’ve had a partnership with Northwestern Mutual since 2017.

Once Madeline graduated from high school in 2020, Lillian took it over. It had been important to keep it going, Lillian said, having seen their friend’s cancer battle and knowing other kids in the community are also struggling with the disease.

“I know that it makes a big impact in their lives, knowing that people are trying to help them and people are trying to find a cure for them,” Lillian said. “I like to see all the kids who come and you'll see their smiles on their faces and helping them … and helping the stands.”

There wasn't a stand in 2020, more of an online effort, and Lillian noted that 2021 had been a bit of a shock doing it on her own. Lillian asked Emily, now 16, to lend a hand in the fundraiser last year and now the two teenagers are the main organizers of the cause. They’ve been friends for a few years, having met each other through Lynette’s Dance Studio.

Through their roles, they obtain sponsorships by traveling around town and asking for support from businesses. Emily is in charge of thank you notes and posts while Lillian takes over the signage and T-shirt duties.

Lillian said she enjoys seeing the community come together to support their fundraising efforts to help beat childhood cancer.

“I like walking around and seeing everyone in their T-shirts and them knowing me personally. I like to know that I'm making an impact in kids’ lives through doing something that I genuinely enjoy,” Lillian added. “I think both of us like to do it and enjoy going out with all of our friends and just having fun at the stand.”

As for Emily, she noted the fun she has at the events.

“It's kind of an annual thing where I'll go out in the lemon costume and I'll just dance,” Emily said.

Lemon Smiles has also offered a way to help the friends form a stronger bond, Emily said, noting there are times Northwestern will invite them to an event it’s hosting and the girls will collect donations for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“You get to meet a lot of new people,” Emily said. “I think that's what I love most about it, is just meeting new people and talking to them and connecting with people.”

People who stop by the lemonade stand commonly share their stories about loved ones who are battling cancer or have had it.

Lillian, the daughter of Delanie and Eric Hudnall, will be a senior at Columbus High School (CHS) this upcoming school year while Emily, the daughter of Paul and Mary Mausbach, will be starting her junior year at CHS.

At CHS, Lillian is very involved in the vocal music program, being a part of the Neptune’s Angels and New World Singers a cappella groups, and she’s in the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Outside of school, Lillian plays the violin and is involved in 4-H.

“One of my earliest memories of music is going to a violin concert in the upstairs of the music building here in town and I looked at my mom when I was probably like 6 and I was like, ‘That's what I want to do.’ So we walked downstairs and bought my first violin,” Emily said.

Her love of music has grown throughout the years with the different music teachers she’s had, from Cherie Stadler at Lost Creek Elementary to Celeste Ditter at Columbus Middle School and Jacob Ritter at CHS.

So much so, she said, that she plans on becoming a music educator.

Emily is heavily involved with cheerleading at CHS.

“I do the normal cheer team, and then I have the Sparkles team; I'm a coach. That's with our special ed girls,” Emily said. “We went to state and got first and all the girls were just like,’ I didn't even know we could do this.’”

Emily added she also assists with cheer at the middle school, and is involved in National Honor Society and cadet band. She said she will most likely pursue a career in health care after high school.

This year’s stand will be held next weekend, June 2-4, throughout the day at Hy-Vee. As before, there will be new T-shirts, lemonade, cookies and Sweet Harvest popcorn.

“Last year we raised about $13,000. We sold over 300 T-shirts. It was pretty big,” Lillian said. “Our biggest was $17,000 in 2019. So we're kind of trying to get back up there.”

With Lillian graduating from CHS next spring and pursuing her next chapter in life, this summer’s Lemon Smiles event will be the last big fundraising effort. There will most likely be a smaller, “closing off stand,” next year, she added.

Overall, Lillian said being involved in Lemon Smiles for the majority of her life and then taking the helm the last few years has made a significant impact on her life and has helped her grow as a person.

“I really think community service is a big part of who I am now,” Lillian said.