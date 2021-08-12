Friends of Music excited to kickoff 75th season

Any music lover will be happy to know that a Columbus staple will be back this season as Friends of Music’s first show begins next month.
This season holds a special distinction for the group. Friends of Music is celebrating its 75th season. Although it first began in 1945, last year’s shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To celebrate the milestone, Friends of Music is holding an event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus. The celebration consists of a preview of the upcoming season and live music.
“It’s awesome that the community has supported an organization like this,” said Friends of Music Executive Director Dianne Keiter. “Supporting the performing arts like this, it's pretty incredible that they have seen the value in it. … There’s nothing like live music, live performances. It’s great to be part of that. It can never be recreated the same.”
The goal of Friends of Music “is to bring cultural enrichment to the community by providing concerts of exceptional quality with membership offerings at affordable prices,” according to its website.
Friends of Music Board President John Pavlik said the Board is hoping the kickoff event will let community members aware that these concerts are back.
“We just want people to know that we are still here,” he said. “It’s been a crazy, interesting year. We just want that awareness going again.”
Keiter said she hopes folks can support not just Friends of Music shows but any such similar performances.
“(It’s good) to participant in events like this,” she said. “Even if you can’t come every time or you don’t necessarily like every type of performer that we have, it’s just knowing that we can bring this to small-town Nebraska. That’s pretty impressive.”
Pavlik said the concerts can vary anywhere from soul, classical, current pop to dance.
“We try to get a wide variety of genres and types,” Pavlik said.
Pavlik said since last season was canceled, Friends of Music is making it up by adding more shows this year. There are seven guaranteed concerts with the possibility of one more added at a later date.
The kickoff event will lead to the first show of the year, beginning with Presidio Brass. The brass quintet based out of San Diego, California, will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Nantkes Performing Arts Center in Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. in Columbus.
Shows are usually at Nantkes but they can also be held at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive.
Season ticket prices are $75; $50 for current members.
Pavlik said he believes the Friends of Music shows bring a unique experience to Columbus and the surrounding areas.
“It’s an additional value to the community,” Pavlik said. “… It’s an experience that as a young, middle or elderly person, you get a high value out of it.”
Meanwhile, Ball in the House, Masters of Soul, David Shannon, Uptown Girls, Melissa Manchester – a Grammy-winning artist – and Sultan of String are set to perform this season.
Columbus Music Owner Mike Moser – who has spent time as the Friends of Music board president – said the group’s 75th season is a noteworthy accomplishment.
“It’s been prosperous for 75 years,” he said. “… We’ve had some great shows over the years. We’ve had some pretty famous acts.”
Moser added these shows bring in entertainment that would otherwise be only found in bigger cities.
These upcoming concerts can be seen as a return to normalcy, Keiter said, as live music has been greatly missed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It’s the sense of getting some of our lives back and claiming some of the things that we couldn’t do before,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.