Friends of Music excited to kickoff 75th season

Any music lover will be happy to know that a Columbus staple will be back this season as Friends of Music’s first show begins next month.

This season holds a special distinction for the group. Friends of Music is celebrating its 75th season. Although it first began in 1945, last year’s shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the milestone, Friends of Music is holding an event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus. The celebration consists of a preview of the upcoming season and live music.

“It’s awesome that the community has supported an organization like this,” said Friends of Music Executive Director Dianne Keiter. “Supporting the performing arts like this, it's pretty incredible that they have seen the value in it. … There’s nothing like live music, live performances. It’s great to be part of that. It can never be recreated the same.”

The goal of Friends of Music “is to bring cultural enrichment to the community by providing concerts of exceptional quality with membership offerings at affordable prices,” according to its website.

Friends of Music Board President John Pavlik said the Board is hoping the kickoff event will let community members aware that these concerts are back.