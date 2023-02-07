Music lovers in the area should plan on Feb. 17 to mosey on over to Columbus High School.

Local nonprofit Friends of Music is revving up to present Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue at 7 p.m. that day in the Columbus High School Concert Hall, 3434 Discoverer Drive. It follows two successful shows in the organization’s annual concert season that began in September with How Sweet It Is (a James Taylor tribute concert) and well-known pianist David Osborne in November.

“I think it has been awesome, a really good concert season so far,” Friends of Music Executive Director Kirsten Ritter said.

Indeed it will be. Dan Miller and his Cowboy Music Revue have been entertaining audiences worldwide for nearly two decades. More than “170,000 people from dozens of foreign countries have enjoyed the first-class musicianship and family-friendly production that this group is famous for in their home range of Cody, Wyoming,” according to a release.

The group has made numerous television appearances, including on “Larry’s Country Diner” out of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as on ESPN, Travel Channel and Great American Country Network.

“I think the audience here will enjoy this style of music because it’s good Americana. It’s American music,” Ritter said. “He’s going to be offering a style that I think will appeal to a lot of people.”

Ritter acknowledged the show may appeal to country music fans at first glance, but encouraged people to come and enjoy good live music. She recalled how she and her husband weren’t familiar with a lot of James Taylor’s catalog, but loved the show put on by How Sweet It Is last fall. So much so, they find themselves pulling up those songs they enjoyed on their phones often.

“These concerts are great quality. Every single concert, even if I’m not a particular fan of that style of music, I’ve loved it because I’ve always enjoyed quality live music,” she said.

Donna Jaixen, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Music, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a wide array of music that I think will be great to sit back and listen to,” she said, noting Miller and his group play classic country but also more modern tunes by artists like Martina McBride and Simon and Garfunkel.

Friends of Music continues to be on a positive trajectory when it comes to its shows, rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it, like many others around the world, to cancel shows in 2020. After resetting in 2021, the organization has continued to bring top-notch talent and fill the seats at Columbus Middle School’s Nantkes Performing Arts Center and the high school auditorium.

“The attendance has been terrific,” Jaixen said of the 2022-2023 lineup shows. “It has been almost a full house, so it’s good to see that again after COVID. It’s so good to see people come out and enjoy this music.”

That, in essence, is the purpose of the longstanding nonprofit: Give people a chance to hear great live music.

“Our organization prides itself on bringing a variety of musical acts and this year has been no different,” Ritter said. “We just want to continue bringing joy to our community. These concerts bring a lot of hope and joy. People have a good time together.”

Tickets will be available for $25 apiece at the venue (CHS) on the night of the show. Friends of Music has three more shows before the summer to conclude the concert series. The Hall Sisters (classic sister ensemble) will take the stage at 7 p.m. March 11 at CMS, and then it will be back to CHS for a 7 p.m. March 25 show with Backtack Vocals (mixed five-piece a cappella). The 2022-2023 series will conclude at 7 p.m. May 9 with Beginnings (a celebration of the music from “Chicago)” at CHS.

For more information, email Ritter at columbusfriendsofmusic@gmail.com.