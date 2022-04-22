Friends of Music hosting last show of season

Friends of Music is capping off its 75th anniversary with a group that could be considered quite worldly.

Sultans of String is set to hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive. Individual tickets cost $25.

Sultans of String is a Toronto-based trio with a combination of fiddle, guitar and bass. The group – which has won the Canadian Grammy and the Canadians Folk Music Award - plays world music including genres Flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic and Cuban. Sultans of String also performs well-known songs like “Pinball Wizard” by The Who and “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

“It’s really different. They play all different kinds of music,” said Friends of Music board member Fred Ritter. “… They’re phenomenal.”

Fellow Friends of Music board member Tim Tarnick said he’s heard a few of Sultans of String’s songs and thought the group was quite talented.

“They’ve been around awhile,” Tarnick said, noting the band’s awards. “… They’re very well-rounded and they can play all these different genres.”

Ritter said Sultans of String was previously set to perform in Columbus earlier but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert was postponed.

Ritter has a history of music in the community. He was the longtime Columbus High School choir director before he retired from his position about seven years ago. His son, Jacob, took over his position at CHS while his daughter, Celeste Ditter, is the Columbus Middle School vocal music teacher.

Ritter said with his musical background he wants to provide Columbus with quality concerts through Friends of Music.

This season was also unique as Friends of Music hosted seven concerts instead of the typical five. This was done as there weren’t any shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tarnick said he found the concert season was an enjoyable experience.

“We have a great board. They all work hard to promote and get the word out,” said Tarnick.

Ritter said this past season has been amazing, adding the “crown concert” was Melissa Manchester who performed earlier this month.

“She had all these famous tunes,” he said. “… She was phenomenal.”

Ritter said that wasn’t the only great show as Friends of Music held six other noteworthy shows.

“Every time I see (the concerts) I go, ‘Wow, it’s happening right in Columbus, Nebraska,'” he said. “I think Sultans of String are another example. You wouldn’t see this otherwise.”

Ritter added Friends of Music offer these shows but at less cost.

“You could see these groups in Omaha or Lincoln but you’ll spend $100 a pop when you buy the ticket, the meal, travel and maybe even staying overnight,” he said. “To have that right here in Columbus, Nebraska, is just incredible.”

Friends of Music have also announced their lineup for next season. There are going to be six concerts, including groups that perform tributes to musician James Taylor and band Chicago, respectively, a pianist, cowboy music, a sister ensemble and a five-piece a cappella.

“Next year’s shows are equally entertaining,” Tarnick said.

Tickets for next year’s shows cost $60 for adults, $30 for students and $160 for a family membership. They can be bought at the door of the upcoming Sultans of String show. Anyone purchasing a new membership for the 2022-23 season gets into Sultans of String for free.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

