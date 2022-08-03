Friends of Music to have variety of performers this year

Friends of Music board members say the association’s upcoming season will have something for everyone.

There will be six concerts this season with the season starting in September. The Friends of Music annual kick off will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at The Friedhof Building in Columbus.

The cost for a season pass will be $60 per adult, $30 per student and/or $160 for the family. People can pick up tickets or renew their membership at the event and watch clips of their new season. Phil Valdez will perform following the event. There will be free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Notably, the new season will start with How Sweet It Is, a James Taylor tribute group, on Sept. 19 and it will end with Beginnings, a celebration of the music of Chicago, on May 9. David Osborne, a pianist who has performed at the White House, will play Nov. 3; Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue is scheduled for Feb. 17; The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble, will perform March 11; and Backtrack Vocals, an a cappella group, will take the stage on March 25.

Fred Ritter, a board member of Friends of Music, said he is hoping to see good crowds this year.

“It's a nice variety of different types of music this year, and there's a little something for everyone,” Ritter said. “…The more people we can get buying tickets, the better bands we can bring in, the better groups.”

The diversity is something the association strives for, added fellow board member John Pavlik.

“There's a tremendous amount of talent,” Pavlik said. “And the nice thing is, is whether people particularly like that type of music, they can always be entertained because of the high quality of entertainment and the skill level of the individuals that come.”

This year, those who bring in 10 Friends of Music members will receive a free ticket. Along to the kick off night, tickets can be purchased online at ColumbusFriendsofMusic.com or at one of the following businesses: Bank of the Valley, Corner Stop or Columbus Music.

Also new this year is a new face to the association – that of Kirsten Ritter, the executive director.

Fred Ritter, who is Kirsten’s father-in-law, noted that she comes from a musical family and taught music education in Lincoln for several years. She had been a vocal coach commuting to Osceola when her and her husband found out they’re going to have a family, and she decided to be a stay at home mom for now when the executive director position became available, Fred Ritter said.

“She's got a good head on her shoulders,” Ritter said. “She's very organized. I knew right off the start when I thought this would be a great job for her.”

The role of executive director means Kirsten will be in charge of organizing meetings, keeping track of minutes and working with the musical groups that will be coming. Ritter noted she also has computer skills so she will be able to utilize social media to spread word of their upcoming concerts.

Pavlik said Kirsten has been on the board for a few months now.

“I've been very impressed with her so far,” Pavlik said. “She's very gung ho and she definitely wants the best for the Friends of Music and to grow what Friends of Music can offer. With her passion that she's got for the music in our community, I think she's going to do a great job.”

Pavlik noted that with COVID and the change in executive director, the association has been slow in its membership drive this year. The season passes not only helps pay for the entertainers but also helps Friends of Music in its outreach.

“We try to every year balance out for what it costs us to operate and bring the entertainment to the community, in addition to trying to keep our ticket prices as cheap as we can, so we can get as many people to come at a low cost as we can,” Pavlik said.

Ritter said Friends of Music helps bring entertainers into Columbus so locals don’t need to drive out of town. He added he encourages younger people to come check out the concerts.

“Being a music teacher for 30-plus years, I've always felt like the arts are a way to bring people together,” Ritter said. “They bring people from all different backgrounds … and in a common bond which is music. It's just something that enhances the community in so many different ways.

“People who are considering coming to Columbus and staying in Columbus, when they look and see they have an arts organization to me that says something about community, that the community cares about that sort of thing.”