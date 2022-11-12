From a mother's heart: Project Pajamas accepting donations until Nov. 18

From a bedtime routine and a personal goal, Franchise Capital Solutions Owner/CEO Lynsay Luchsinger and her non-profit, Project Pajamas, have brought a good night's sleep to hundreds of children.

Luchsinger, a mother of three, said the project got its start from a list of aspirations and her love for children.

"It was kind of inspired by bedtime at my house where I lay with my kids, we cuddle and talk about the day's adventures," Luchsinger said.

This year, after the past two years' outstanding results, she said, her company is donating pajamas, a bedtime activity and books in care package bags to the Center for Survivors and the Platte County Department of Health and Human Services, the latter being a new addition.

"I had so many people ask about it after last year, so many came to me and said they'd love to be a part of it," Luchsinger said. "I contacted the Platte County Department of Health and Human Services, they have a need as well, so I'm hoping to be able to fill the needs of Center for Survivors and them for their child area."

In addition to organizing the whole nonprofit, Luchsinger's company, Franchise Capital Solutions, matches all donations. The donated items go to children who are staying their first night away from home, for whatever reason, at the Center for Survivors. Luchsinger said this stems from her love for her children, to all children.

"I can't imagine my kids going to bed at night scared and alone, so to even think about how many kids are out there doing that tears me up," Luchsinger said. "This was just a dream of mine to start a nonprofit and support the kids out there who need it."

Lia Grant, executive director of the Center for Survivors, said that while the Center for Survivors does receive many grants, Luchsinger and Project Pajamas provide an extra level of community support, for which they are very grateful.

"We are so fortunate to benefit from Lynsay’s generosity and creativity. This has always been one of my favorite projects and seems to tug at my heartstrings a little bit more than anything else," Grant said. "Each pajama tote bag is organized so thoughtfully and contains brand new, high-quality items."

The kids, Grant said, appreciate the bags of items and pajamas as well.

"These items provide comfort during an impossibly difficult time for the children we work with," Grant said. "There is something really special about having items that are brand new and just for you. It’s also one of the best things watching the children smile when they receive one of the totes."

Donations of new pajamas (sizes 0-3 months up to size 8), books, bedtime activities, diapers, wipes and cash can be dropped off at 4844 E. 44th Ave. Cash donations can be mailed there or sent through Venmo to @ProjectPajamas. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 18, when they will be bundled up and sent to children in need.

"I just believe that every child is so deserving of love, to be loved, feel love and be cared for," Luchsinger said.