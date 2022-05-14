From confident to humbled, Jim Pillen reflects on 13 months of campaigning and what earned him a primary victory

Getting out, meeting Nebraskans and sharing his vision is what Jim Pillen said made the difference when the votes were finally counted earlier this week.

In the 13 months since the local businessman began logging miles on the campaign trail, team Pillen has set up more than 400 events, made countless speeches and shook an innumerable number of hands. The message, Pillen said, was always the same and always resonated with voters everywhere from Sioux County to Richardson.

When he met with his team before the polls closed the night of May 10, Pillen shared an attitude of confidence. It stayed that way even when early voting gave Brett Lindstrom a slight edge among what was essentially a three-candidate race.

By about 9:30 p.m. when Pillen took the lead for good, his optimism proved accurate. Based on his mindset, it wasn't a surprise. Even so, waking up the next day as the Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska was difficult to comprehend.

"It's pretty hard to put into words. You just give thanks - God's hands were all over it," Pillen said by phone on May 11. "We knew we had so much support in our community in Columbus and the surrounding area. Every where we went, people would say, 'We're praying for you guys.' It gives you so much peace and comfort and confidence. We're incredibly humbled and overwhelmed."

Unofficial election results available May 13 show Pillen with a vote tally of 90,724 - 10,000 better than Charles W. Herbster and exactly 21,000 greater than Lindstrom. Pillen won 59 of the state's 93 counties and captured such population centers as Columbus, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.

Pillen's vote total, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office and the website OurCampaigns.com, is better than the last two elections in which an incumbent governor wasn't on the ballot - 2014 and 1998. Tuesday's total is 30,000 better than current governor Pete Ricketts when Ricketts was a first-time gubernatorial candidate in 2014 and a little more than 2,000 better than Mike Johanns 24 years ago. Not since the 1974 primary has a Nebraska Republican that wasn't the current governor received more primary votes than Pillen did on May 10.

Those numbers were achieved despite nine Republican candidates on the ballot and one, Herbster, that had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

"I just said, 'We've done everything we can, and I don't know what everybody is thinking, but here's what I'm thinking: I have great peace and comfort and confidence that we're going to win because we've done everything," Pillen said. "In Nebraska, hard work and grassroots matters, and that's what we did."

Should Pillen cross the finish line against Democratic candidate Carol Blood - who garnered 87% of more than 98,000 Democrats who turned out May 10 - he'll become the first Nebraska governor in 100 years with an agricultural background. It was that element he returned to often May 10 in his victory speech, reminding the crowd what his wife, Suzanne, says often - the first lines of the Nebraska fight song: "There is no place like Nebraska."

"It's more critical than ever, in the history of our state because today we're in a global economy, and today things change quickly as we've seen the last 10 weeks," Pillen said. "Having a governor from agriculture that has it under your fingernails and gets it, and understands it, and can defend it, and grow it, and support it and help people understand food security is a big deal - that's a voice that can carry beyond Nebraska."

Matthew Trail, an adviser on the campaign who's been involved since it began last year, was attracted by the same message. That plus how Pillen has interacted with Nebraskans over the past 13 months also gave him a shot of confidence regardless of what the early returns said.

"Jim genuinely loves the state of Nebraska and Jim genuinely cares about the people of Nebraska," Trail said. "When Jim goes into a room, he has a great conversion rate. He talks to everybody, he gets to know everybody and people walk away understanding his passion for the state, his passion for his business, his passion for agriculture and he has such a strong vision for the state that unites people."

Over the next five-plus months until election day on Nov. 8, Pillen said he won't change much about what has made his campaign successful. In order to win he has to earn more than 176,000 Republican votes that picked a different candidate as well as try and win over Independents and Democrats.

Now that he can take a broader approach to the electorate, he has the same confidence that Nebraskans of all political ideology can get behind his vision. That vision includes four "pillars," as Pillen referred to them: the youth of Nebraska, reduced government, strengthening, defending and selling agriculture and protecting Nebraska values.

"That resonates with a whole lot of Nebraskans," he said. "We'll keep working hard to ensure Nebraskans know who I am and that I am the best choice to represent Nebraska for the next four years."

