From crumbles to beautiful art again: Columbus artist helps restore one of T-Bone's big boots

They’re back.
The iconic large cowboy boots that for years sat outside Columbus’ T-Bone Truck Stop and became a tourist stop for many driving by were recently mounted back up outside the establishment, 4018 W. U.S. 30, with a new-and-improved look. The sculptures, made of fiberglass, were washed away during last year’s historic flooding and the shop was practically destroyed.
But about a half-year after T-Bone Truck Stop reopened its doors, the boots that tower over the restaurant and highway were put back into their proper position Thursday night.
“I didn’t even think about it,” Owner Lance Lehr said. “We were bringing the store back and bringing those boots back.”
Both of the boots were found miles away from the establishment after the flood. One was discovered in relatively good form and given a new paint job courtesy of David City’s Charity Schaefer. But the other, found south of White Tail Lake, had more problems.
“It basically had broken into pieces,” Lehr recalled.
So, Lehr commissioned Matulka Auto Sales & Collision’s auto body shop to repair it. The business refabricated all of the fiberglass and put the boot back together. Then, Lehr hired Columbus native Megan Brewer to bring it back to life with an entirely new paint job, giving her full creative control.
Brewer, a 2019 Columbus High School graduate, is a double major in studio art and secondary education. She had returned home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her father inquired with Lehr about her painting the boot after he saw his Facebook post about it.
“I definitely thought it was a great opportunity to step out and do something in the community,” Brewer said. “Interestingly enough, I was nervous at the start because I didn’t want to mess up. My nerves were definitely a big part at first, but once I picked up my paintbrush, I was good.”
Brewer said she started on April 8 and put in 35 hours’ worth of work off and on before finishing it up on April 17 in Lehr’s workshop near T-Bone. She started by washing off some of the dirt still on the boot, primed it and began painting. Brewer incorporated red, yellow and blue as the primary colors because they’re bright, noting her goal was to make people driving by remember the boot.
Inspiration for what she painted came from T-Bone itself, as she fittingly incorporated a U.S. Highway 30 sign and two semi-trucks into the design. The words ‘T-Bone Truck Stop’ are also prominently visible.
Brewer and her family have been patronizing the local business since she was a little kid, so working on the boot was a big deal for her.
“I really like the Lehrs – they’re very nice people and keep you coming back,” she said. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity they gave me.”
T-Bone Manager Nikki Lehr, the daughter-in-law of Lance’s brother, said the boots had become a local landmark in a lot of ways. She said she knew plenty of people who referred to T-Bone as “the place with the big cowboy boots” and often enjoyed watching folks stop and snap pictures in front of them. So having them back is a big deal.
“The store wasn’t complete without them. It’s kind of the last touch,” she said. “It’s funny how you don’t realize how something like that is so important until it’s gone. Losing something so distinct to your store, it’s disheartening. We’re complete now that they’re back.”
The boots going back up, in a way, bring things full circle for the T-Bone owner. Two months before the flood, his then-14-year-old daughter Brooke nearly died after a horse she was riding had a heart attack and slammed her into the ground while at Platte County Ag Park.
“Once you experience your daughter in a Life Flight helicopter, nothing compares. So the flood didn’t really bother me that bad,” said Lehr, a father of four. “We just rebuilt and kept going. I’ve never been so happy in my life – we have a lot of very good, loyal customers.”
Both Lehrs said they were appreciative of Matulka and Brewer for their efforts in restoring the damaged boot.
“I think the boot looks awesome. It’s nice, bright and colorful,” Lance Lehr said, adding that he’s offering a sale of 99 cents per gallon on gas this weekend only to help celebrate the boots. “It went from crumbles to really a pretty darn nice piece of artwork again. Most people would have thrown it in the garbage.”
Brewer, who has hopes to be an art teacher someday and have the chance to do more freelance work, drives by the boot regularly as her parents have relocated to the Duncan area. She hopes that her work helps drive traffic to T-Bone, a place she certainly appreciates.
“It went so well,” she said. “And I’m honestly really proud of myself for accomplishing something so big.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
