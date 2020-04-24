From crumbles to beautiful art again: Columbus artist helps restore one of T-Bone's big boots

T-Bone Manager Nikki Lehr, the daughter-in-law of Lance’s brother, said the boots had become a local landmark in a lot of ways. She said she knew plenty of people who referred to T-Bone as “the place with the big cowboy boots” and often enjoyed watching folks stop and snap pictures in front of them. So having them back is a big deal.

“The store wasn’t complete without them. It’s kind of the last touch,” she said. “It’s funny how you don’t realize how something like that is so important until it’s gone. Losing something so distinct to your store, it’s disheartening. We’re complete now that they’re back.”

The boots going back up, in a way, bring things full circle for the T-Bone owner. Two months before the flood, his then-14-year-old daughter Brooke nearly died after a horse she was riding had a heart attack and slammed her into the ground while at Platte County Ag Park.

“Once you experience your daughter in a Life Flight helicopter, nothing compares. So the flood didn’t really bother me that bad,” said Lehr, a father of four. “We just rebuilt and kept going. I’ve never been so happy in my life – we have a lot of very good, loyal customers.”

Both Lehrs said they were appreciative of Matulka and Brewer for their efforts in restoring the damaged boot.