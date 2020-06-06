From fork to table: Butler County farmer aims to push ag forward

Editor's note: This is one of many featured articles inside the latest edition of "Backbone," a regional publication that tells the stories of people in agriculture throughout Eastern Nebraska that The Columbus Telegram is publishing in conjunction with The David City Banner-Press, Schuyler Sun, The Fremont Tribune and The Plattsmouth Journal. Be sure sure to check it out when it releases June 20!
Growing up on the family farm just outside of Ulysses, Lukas Fricke loved being born into an agricultural lifestyle. From an early age, he relished cleaning up the pigs, power washing the hog sheds and, naturally, climbing hay bales whenever he was in search of an adventure.
“We would stack them really high and my dad would take me up there,” Fricke recalled.
But when his parents brought home and set up the family’s first computer, a young Fricke was in heaven. He toyed with the machine constantly, attempting different things that even his parents didn’t quite understand.
“He was interested in technology from the time we got our first computer here,” recalled his mother, Lori. “He was always on it trying to do stuff.”
Fast forward years later, today Fricke is 26-years-old and part of the sixth generation of his family helping run the farm with his older brother, Brenden, and mother. But he hasn’t put his love for technology and adventure to the side. Instead, he combined them with his passion for agriculture by developing a product he believes will take the industry to new heights: ChorChek.
ChorChek is essentially a software and hardware solution that works to bring transparency and traceability to commercial agriculture. It uses blockchain technology and small data to streamline farmers’ processes and data collection. Blockchain technology is a structure that stores transactional records, also known as the block, of the public in several databases, known as the “chain,” in a network connected through peer-to-peer nodes. It has become quite popular in recent years with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
ChorChek uses a combination of app and hardware that can be downloaded on a phone or through a company controlled device. Animal caretakers use the device to be able to input metrics that are being tracked in the barns and yards.
ChorChek also harnesses the power of LoRa – a signal type that allows for sensing devices to use little power and be able to transmit small packets of data for very long distances.
“Most of our devices don’t need to be plugged in or have access to Wi-Fi or cellular service,” Fricke said.
The goal is to create a system that can be bought and set up by any age or producer. The devices help also measure feed, water, room temperature and other inputs.
Fricke said it’s fairly easy to install the ChorChek devices inside a barn, noting “it shouldn’t be rocket science.” When a farmer logs onto his or her website, he or she can add the specific parameters to his/her operation and his/her barns that best fit his/her daily chores. After that, he or she can use the app on a personal cellphone day in, day out.
“We’re helping bridge the gap between the farm gate and the consumer’s plate in a producer-friendly fashion,” Fricke said. “We took existing quality insurance standards that most modern animal livestock producers use and we put them into a software system, made it a lot more user-friendly for people to look at that data and we worked to create measures that are allowing us to verify that data. Good husbandry involves good daily choring and a passion for those animals.”
The software has been a long time coming for Fricke, and in a way, something he might have been destined to do. He credited his late father, Jan, for sparking his love for farming and instilling in him a strong work ethic.
“He was a quiet force of nature – that’s the way I would describe him. He was a really good guy who never got mad; he always had good advice and was a hardworking person,” Fricke said. “He always strived to do the best job he could and take care of things as best he could.”
His dad was always thinking ahead.
“He was an entrepreneurial farmer – he was always looking at different ways to do things and always trying to improve things,” Fricke said. “He would implement new farming practices, like new ways of raising pigs. My dad was always trying to do the next best thing and was just really forward-thinking.”
While going through school, Fricke was also getting a great grasp of technology. His parents nurtured and encouraged him to follow his interest in it while keeping him heavily involved in the farm alongside his older sister and brother. He also participated in several ag-related activities, such as Future Farmers of America and 4-H in Butler County.
So after graduating from David City Public Schools, it was no surprise Fricke elected to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue his passions for tech and agriculture. There, he double majored in animal science and applied science while also minoring in agribusiness. While at UNL, he participated in the highly-regarded Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program that is focused on helping people transform the resources of the nation's strength in agriculture into the next big idea.
Through that program, Fricke met Lincoln businessman Jerry Prange. Various established Nebraskans with different business backgrounds had been invited to participate in a fireside chat. Prange and Fricke weren’t mentor-apprentice in the program, but they still met through mutual friends back in 2018 at that chat.
“We hit it off,” said Prange, a Nebraska native who has worked in technology for the last 30 years by helping craft all sorts of development systems and is still involved in farming after 35-plus years.
Fricke and Prange are now business partners with ChorChek. Fricke is the acting president who takes pride in handling the tech and being in the field, while Prange is CEO and key when it comes to business management and building key relationships.
For Prange, getting involved with Fricke was a no-brainer decision. He said he and his wife decided to support him financially because they think highly of him and the product, adding that they appreciate the mission of what ChorChek is aiming to change.
“We believe in what Lukas has set out as his dream,” he said. “And Lukas is an extremely well-spoken, very bright young man. He works very hard day to day, is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He has a great sense of family and responsibility.”
ChorChek is a completely separate venture from his family farm; however, he is involved in both full-time. Like farmers across the world, Fricke said he has seen firsthand the negative effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the agriculture industry as a whole.
“In rural America, it’s different. We are so interconnected,” Fricke said. “This year is a different sort of struggle, especially with COVID-19. How we move forward, that’s going to be a big issue.”
Oddly enough, Fricke said he believes current times further strengthen why they’re working to bring ChorChek to the forefront. Society’s curiosity about where their food is coming from was already growing, and he expects that to continue at a rapid rate. Good farmers, like his family and all of their neighbors, he said, deserve to be compensated for their efforts and commitment.
“My personal belief is farmers aren’t paid enough, especially during this time we’re going into,” Fricke said. “We see a lot of outside forces profiting off of our story and off of our good job, so what we’re trying to do is help farmers collect their data easily, verify and authenticate that data. And then, we want to be able to create a means to profit off that data and have them be able to link their raw product with their story data and their passion that went into creating that.
“This makes sure farmers are doing a good job and being good stewards of the land and practicing good animal husbandry because farmers do a good job.”
ChorChek is focused on pork right now, though people are testing the process on poultry and beef. The duo also is currently beta testing on three Nebraska farms (including Fricke’s) and one out of the state. They plan to bring it to the market sometime later this year (visit ChorChek.com for more information).
To this day, Fricke is constantly inspired by his late father. Jan passed away last year, but his spirit remains strong on the farm and through ChorChek.
“One thing my dad said was, ‘if you did nothing wrong and you did good, then you got nothing to worry about.’ And that’s in your personal life, farming life and in this business, that’s what I’m taking,” Fricke said. “I didn’t have to develop this business in this state or stay in this area. I don’t have to work on the farm, but being able to work with my family and raise products and creating this software, that makes me happy. And at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what makes you happy.”
Farmers are unsung heroes in the world, Fricke said. He’s hopeful ChorChek can usher the industry into a promising future much like GPS-based applications in precision farming did years ago. What drives him is helping good farmers around the world, including those in Nebraska he considers neighbors, friends and colleagues.
“I like to do right and feed everybody. I think that’s something we focus on every single day – doing right and feeding people. It really is a passion,” he said. “By doing right and feeding people, we all move forward together … It is truly an ecosystem.”
