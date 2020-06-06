From fork to table: Butler County farmer aims to push ag forward

“My personal belief is farmers aren’t paid enough, especially during this time we’re going into,” Fricke said. “We see a lot of outside forces profiting off of our story and off of our good job, so what we’re trying to do is help farmers collect their data easily, verify and authenticate that data. And then, we want to be able to create a means to profit off that data and have them be able to link their raw product with their story data and their passion that went into creating that.

“This makes sure farmers are doing a good job and being good stewards of the land and practicing good animal husbandry because farmers do a good job.”

ChorChek is focused on pork right now, though people are testing the process on poultry and beef. The duo also is currently beta testing on three Nebraska farms (including Fricke’s) and one out of the state. They plan to bring it to the market sometime later this year (visit ChorChek.com for more information).

To this day, Fricke is constantly inspired by his late father. Jan passed away last year, but his spirit remains strong on the farm and through ChorChek.