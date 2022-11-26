From humble beginnings: Small businesses talk small business

While the front end of Treasures Boutique is packed with holiday décor, one item sticks out. Near the door, a red one-horse open sleigh from the mid-1800s holds several Christmas items. The sleigh, a new addition to the shop, was found in Illinois by an antique hunter, according to Owner Marry Nyffeler.

“I bought it from somebody who calls himself a picker and it was in a garden outside Chicago. He brought it back to Nebraska and told me about it and I, of course, snatched it up,” Nyffeler said. “The last one I had was probably 15 years ago. It was bigger, I’ve never had one this small and I’ve never had a red one.”

Nyffeler’s store features many antique or vintage items, but has focused more on gifts and decor over 20 years. Now, as part of a collaboration with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and upcoming holidays, Small Business Saturday is a day for her to show off the new merchandise.

“Now we have a few antiques and a lot of gifts, we also have a lot of fashion accessories, the whole back of the store is fashion accessories, the front end is seasonal home décor and antiques and everyday home décor,” Nyffeler said.

The store’s anniversary, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday line up in the same week, which leaves plenty of room for customers to find something they like, Nyffeler said. This year, she has added a larger assortment of lighted Christmas decorations such as baubles, reindeer and remote-controlled candles.

“We have lighted garland and then my favorite are the lighted deer. People have just been wild for all of our lighted things.,” Nyffeler said.

Treasures Boutique will offer 20% off on fashion and fashion accessories and 10% off on anything else in the store when bought with Columbus Bucks.

“We employ people and we give back to the community, so when we keep our money in Columbus, it helps all of us,” Nyffeler said.

Treasures Boutique will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

Over on 23rd Street, Market 23 celebrates Small Business Saturday as well, offering the same 10% off any purchases made with Columbus Bucks for Saturday.

Owners Shirley Enquist and Doris Lux started the business a little over seven years ago after Enquist’s desire for a winter farmers market option and Lux’s idea for a store for local crafters crossed over.

“I’m always looking at what can the community need or use, and it dawned on me a lot of these crafters put a lot of time and money into making these crafts. They go to maybe half a dozen craft shows and have a lot of crafts left over,” Lux said. “I felt it was important to give them an opportunity that they could sell a longer season.”

Enquist, who also owns Looking Glass Farms, said the business couldn’t run without their vendors who sell at the store and help run the store, all of whom are from the area and often one-person operations.

“[One should shop local to] support members of your own community,” Enquist said. “Everything in here is made, if not within the surrounding counties of Platte, within the state of Nebraska.”

Market 23, Enquist added, has approximately 20 vendors at any given time, ranging from knitters, soapmakers, jewelers, farmers and bakers to brewers and more, all making their respective goods within the state or even city.

Enquist said the best part of being a small business owner, both the farm and Market 23, was the connections she gets to make with her buyers.

“I get to meet the consumers and the consumer gets to meet me,” Enquist said. “We’ve taken something and done something, used things to make a product here in our community where a member of our community is making a living making that item right here.”

Market 23 will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will be open seven days a week from there for the holiday season.