From Silver Jesus to silver fox: Brandenburg donates 12 inches to Wigs for Kids

Although Brandenburg had grown attached to his silver locks, he recounted being annoyed when his hair would get into his face and mouth while sleeping.

His wife, Angie, had been waiting for donation day for a long time.

“I have been telling him several times since day one, ‘I love you, honey, I don’t love the hair.’ I’m really excited about this day where he’s finally cutting his hair,” Angie said.

DePietro explained that the condition of Brandenburg’s hair made it perfect to donate.

“He didn’t blow dry it, he didn’t curl it, he didn’t dye it, so it’s the healthiest of hair that it can be. That’s the best kind of hair for these kids,” DePietro said.

She prepared four sections to be braided then cut off, per donation standards. She also cut off a snippet of his hair for the family to keep as a reminder of the day.

“I’m going to buzz on the sides and the back so I can get the whole 12,” DePietro said. “A lot of times, with women, they want to keep some length. With him, he’s allowing me to clipper this so I can get pretty darn close to get the whole 12 inches.”