From summer job to full-time career: Elks' Bice named superintendent of the year

When Eric Bice took a summer job at the Elks Country Club in 1997, the then-Lakeview High student was just looking to make a little extra money and play some free golf.
But fast forward 23 years later, he’s not only made a career for himself as the club’s longtime golf course superintendent, he’s one of the best in Nebraska at the job - literally. Bice was recently name Nebraska Golf Course Superintendents Association’s Superintendent of the Year. The NGCSA’s mission is to support and improve the golf course superintendents’ profession.
“It’s a big honor. I’ve been doing this a long time, and you don’t do it for awards or recognition,” Bice said. “It’s like being an offensive linemen – people don’t know you’re there until there’s something wrong. There have been lots of years of hard work, but it’s also been rewarding, so I’m grateful.”
Elks Golf Professional Mike VunCannon nominated Bice for the award, and David Honnens, CEO of the Nebraska Section PGA, wrote a letter of recommendation on Bice’s half.
“In my opinion, he could win this every year,” Elks General Manager Dan Shull said, also making a point to say that he believes Bice is just an overall good person. “I’ll just say it’s long overdue. He just does an awesome job. He’s got ownership of it. He treats this course like his own yard, and far and away, he’s the best and most conscientiousness superintendent I have ever worked with, and I’ve worked with a lot of good ones. He just gets the picture every day as far as what needs to get done.”
Having lived in the area since grade school, the Iowa native considers Columbus home. Bice grew up on the links playing golf with his parents and grandparents, as well as for the Lakeview team while in high school. But he admittedly didn’t think about working at a golf course until the opportunity presented itself his senior year. Among his initial responsibilities were mowing the greens and cleaning up the bunkers.
He ended up earning a degree in commercial agriculture from Hastings Community College, but went back to work for the Elks in a seasonal role from time to time throughout college. Before long, a full-time role as second assistant to the superintendent presented itself and he pursued it. He made his way up the figurative ladder, being promoted to first assistant and then head superintendent eight years ago.
“That’s been the weirdest part – I thought I wouldn’t stay in Columbus this long,” said Bice, a 1997 Lakeview graduate.
As superintendent, Bice manages the labor, time, materials and financial resources needed to care for the turfgrass and landscaped grounds on the golf course, among other things. He’s got a good team he works with. It’s his colleagues and crew, as well as the Elks members, who motivate him.
“That’s what’s most rewarding,” he said of working at the club, 5113 63rd St. “The members have also been great here. They have given me what I needed to do my job to the best of my ability.”
His family includes his wife, Lacey; 18-year-old daughter, Josalyn; 16-year-old son, Adrian; and 9-year-old daughter, Olivia. His two oldest children also work at the Elks, with Bice noting his son is part of his grounds crew.
“My family is huge – they’re very supportive, as I work a lot of hours,” he said. “It takes a good wife to run the household.”
Bice still loves to play the game himself in his spare time, though acknowledged he prefers traveling to other courses and keep tabs on them via Twitter to see what they’re doing and incorporate the best ideas into the Elks. He wants the Elks to be one of the best courses people can play, period.
“If you’re not changing, you’re going backwards in my opinion,” he said. “There’s always someone doing it better, faster, more efficient. I’m always trying to see what we can bring back to our course.”
