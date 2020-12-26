From summer job to full-time career: Elks' Bice named superintendent of the year

When Eric Bice took a summer job at the Elks Country Club in 1997, the then-Lakeview High student was just looking to make a little extra money and play some free golf.

But fast forward 23 years later, he’s not only made a career for himself as the club’s longtime golf course superintendent, he’s one of the best in Nebraska at the job - literally. Bice was recently name Nebraska Golf Course Superintendents Association’s Superintendent of the Year. The NGCSA’s mission is to support and improve the golf course superintendents’ profession.

“It’s a big honor. I’ve been doing this a long time, and you don’t do it for awards or recognition,” Bice said. “It’s like being an offensive linemen – people don’t know you’re there until there’s something wrong. There have been lots of years of hard work, but it’s also been rewarding, so I’m grateful.”

Elks Golf Professional Mike VunCannon nominated Bice for the award, and David Honnens, CEO of the Nebraska Section PGA, wrote a letter of recommendation on Bice’s half.