From the ground up: Local couple has remodeling business

Four years ago, John and Lauren Hogue moved from Omaha back home to Columbus with an idea to become the handyman service they wanted to see as homeowners.

"We had some experience with a contractor in Omaha, and I said 'I think we can do this better,' and had the skills to not only do the work but make a better experience," John said.

John, who had experience with architecture and drafting, worked for four years, eventually picking up a second worker and, in February, Lauren joined as bookkeeper for the business.

Lauren and John describe their business as "remodeling" which includes additions, flooring, tiling, drywall, painting, and much more.

"It's really grown over four years, which is why I left my full-time job to join the team full-time instead," Lauren said. "We're still small but busy enough we needed somebody to do bookwork and the front and back end of projects."

John said they will do any project up to additions on existing structures. Lauren added that if they think a project is outside their scope, they will let clients know with no guesswork.

"If it’s a project we can't do were gonna tell you right away so you can try to find somebody else," Lauren said. "We do our very best to maintain really good communication and that’s something we're gonna stick to for the duration of this business."

Lauren said self-employment was a dream of theirs for some time and finally achieving that goal has been great.

"I would say being self employed was on our radar for a long time. We wanted to control our own fate a little bit," Lauren said.

John agreed, adding that when they first came to town, he set that dream aside to ensure he did his job the right way. After he figured that out, he was able to make the dream happen.

"John is exceptional at what he does, and being able to build a business and lifestyle around what he does so well has been a dream," Lauren said.

The pair have made it their goal, John said, to get the job done and to keep in contact the whole way, and hold their team to that standard.

"Our thing for people who call us is we're going to answer our phone. We're going to call you back, we're going to give you a timeline and we’re going to do our very best to stick to that timeline," John said.

John and Lauren agreed that working in construction and with contractors has provided insight as to why contractors may sometimes drop communication.

"I think you hear a lot that people tried and tried and tried contractors and they answered their phone one time and stopped returning their calls," Lauren said. "We know it’s because they’re so busy they just can’t get back to people."

John said that they have had to earn their success, to get to a place where they can make that promise.

"Being successful definitely had some hurdles. It requires a lot of connections, labor, everyone in town is gonna say labor is one of the toughest things to overcome," John said.

