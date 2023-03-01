A local team of dedicated young engineers who started seven years ago in the FIRST Lego League (FLL), then advanced to the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) when they reached high school, are breaking expectations as they proceed to regional championships in their first year of FTC.

Since their start in the FLL seven years ago, the team has grown out of that age bracket into the more complex FTC league. Throughout their competitive career, they have spent a lot of time finding their own sponsors, doing their own fundraisers and clearing the competition on their way to the March 3-4 FTC Championship in Coralville, Iowa.

"They had to buy all the stuff and register for competition so they rounded up their peers, started getting going with designs, networking, getting advice, they raised funds to buy equipment," Mentor and Coach Abigail Lukas said. "It’s petty unheard of for a first-year group, especially when they’re up against private schools with unlimited funding."

While Lukas came on board after the team had been established for a while, she said she's seen serious growth in her time with them.

"Their overall drive is amazing to see. They went from working on this maybe five hours a week to working a lot outside of that practice, like 40 hours a week, as much as a full-time job in September," Lukas said.

In their first year as an FTC team, the group has amassed a Control Award from Arm, Inc., a Connect Award, Think Award, Inspire Award and two first team finalist alliance positions in the competitions.

Dan Edwards, one of the coaches and father of Noah Edwards, the team's mechanical lead, said the team's success with acquiring sponsorships stems directly from the presentation and collaboration skills they acquired from FLL and from sponsor presentations in FTC.

"Being able to discuss the benefits to the community and business itself, there's a lot of potential engineers or S.T.E.M. leaders in this group and it's good for basically everybody," Edwards said.

The team, while they have been active for around seven years including their FLL tenure, has built up quite a reputation already as an FTC team by qualifying for the upcoming Iowa Championship, a rarity for teams on their first year in the program. While they were sponsored by 4-H in their FLL days, the FTC league is a whole different ball game and acquiring sponsors has become part of their work.

Lukas attributes some of their success to that need for sponsorship, however, as it's taught them to be confident in their abilities and not to be afraid to ask for help and help others.

"I think their ability to network has been huge, they’re not afraid to ask other teens for help or leverage communities for sponsorship and mentorship but also give back, mentoring younger kids," Lukas said.

Steve Kitt, the third coach and father of Caleb Kitt, the team's project manager and coding lead, said the FTC league requires another level of creativity and critical thinking as the group advances from LEGO robotics to more free-form machines made of whatever components are necessary.

"FLL was 'here's a kit, you have to build within these constraints.' A lot of problems in S.T.E.M. and in the future, most things are not going to be off-the-shelf. There's a combo of creativity and hard skills to take a problem and find a solution through their own means," Kitt said.

The group are sponsored by Behlen Mfg. Co., MatterHackers, SendCutSend, TORIN Products, Inc., Applied Connections and Technology and 3D Designs, Inc. Sponsors are important as the robot kits can cost upwards of $3,000, Kitt said, and parts for specific challenges can get costly as well. While they do get some funding from the 4-H Extension still, the group is always on the lookout for new sponsors, armed with a slideshow and their portfolio of awards.

"As parents and coaches, equipment is very expensive and we've kind of told them, 'we're not going to be full financiers, you need to go out in the community.' It's doable and the community support has been great, the business community has supported us," Kitt said. "They're always going to need to be fundraising money to have success. It builds character and all those things."

NinJava will compete against 47 other teams from across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota as the three states don't have large enough teams to compete independently. Two teams will advance to the world championship in Houston, Texas in April. The group has partnered or collaborated with some of the other states' teams, Edwards said. His son, Noah, has gained a lot of confidence since he started in FLL, he added.

"They build great relationships with not only kids from here in town but we've worked with Rebel Robotics out of Norfolk, Creighton Prep in Omaha, Thunderstruck in Council Bluffs," Edwards said. "They've given us good direction, we share what we can with them. It's pretty cool for the kids to meet up and make friends from different areas."