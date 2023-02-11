As Valentine’s Day approaches, many will be looking for last-minute plans and gifts for their loved ones. Fortunately for them, many area businesses and organizations are holding special events for the holiday.

Those with a sweet-toothed sweetheart will find See’s Candies by Columbus Community Hospital’s Prairie Wind Café, just inside the hospital. See’s, while based out of California, has become something of a Valentine’s Day icon with their heart-shaped boxes.

Angie Ramaekers, director of Columbus Community Hospital Volunteer and Guest Services, said the sale, which goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a tradition they started in 2017. Proceeds from the sale go toward area people diagnosed with cancer, facilitated by oncology nurse navigators and patient family resource specialists.

“We like See’s because it has a connection to Nebraska. See’s started in California, but it is owned by Berkshire Hathaway so it has that Nebraska connection, but it’s not available immediately anywhere in Columbus,” Ramaekers said. “This one-day event brings something special while staying close to traditional Valentine’s Day gifts.”

Gifts of all types, not just sweet ones, can be found at St. Luke’s Rainbow Preschool’s Vendor and Craft Show at St. Luke’s Fellowship Hall, 1072 21st Ave., on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those looking for pre-holiday entertainment, the Columbus Family YMCA will hold its first Family Valentine’s Day Family Dance in a few years on Feb. 11 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Those who registered ahead of time will get a rose and access to the cheesecake bar, Youth Coordinator Nicole Ripke said.

“It’s not just fathers and daughters. Any child and any significant adult in their life are welcome: grandparents, mentors,” Ripke said.

Ripke said that while reservations are closed, they won’t turn anyone away at the door the day of the event, they just may not get a rose or cheesecake. Those who wish to simply come and have fun at the dance may join the day of. The event costs $25 for adult members and a child with a $5 cost per additional child. For non-members, it is $35 per adult and child, with a $7 additional cost per child. There will be a photo booth with commemorative frames for those who utilize it.

“We encourage all family combinations to come, sign up as a couple, add an additional person. A dad and two girls, grandparent and grandkids, it’s open to any family structure,” Ripke said.

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its Trinity Valentine’s Dinner on Feb. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. for dinner, with entertainment at 7:30. Registration is closed for the event. Proceeds will go to the church’s men’s group, which frequently assists the community when they can, according to Office Administrator Cheri Bollig. VoiceHouse is set to perform at the event.

Shenanigans is bringing Omaha comedians Tyrel Frazier and Rachel Ware to town on Feb. 11 starting at 8 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

On the day of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the Ramada’s Bistro on The Loup will have dinner options from 4-9 p.m. with $60 entrees of filet mignon, crab legs, asparagus and potatoes or $40 for scallops, pork belly, sweet potato puree and radish slices with chocolate tart for dessert for both. Reservations are preferred.