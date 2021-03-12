From the stage to your home: Middle school's 'Sister Act Jr.' performance to be streamed next week

Around this time last year, Columbus Middle School music students were on the cusp of opening night but two weeks before the big show, it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Vocal music teacher Celeste Ditter has reflected on those events as she and her kids are nearing another show but with a few tweaks this time around. This year’s musical, "Sister Act Jr.," will be streamed online next week.
During the broadcast, which is a partnership between Columbus Public Schools and Columbus Community Hospital, students will don masks.
“It will be a little bit different, but I think what everybody’s learning through the complications of COVID is a lot of grit,” Ditter said. “You have to innovate. You just have to move forward. That’s what the kids are learning.”
The musical is scheduled each night March 19-21, with the first two starting at 7 p.m. and the final performance happening at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10, which can be purchased at https://bit.ly/30BSXU6.
Those who purchased a virtual ticket will receive a link and information about watching the performance within 24 hours of the show.
Viewers will have a chance to see a version of the well-known 1990s film.
Based on the 1992 film - that stars Whoopi Goldberg - and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, "Sister Act Jr." is about singer Deloris Van Cartier who, after witnessing a murder by her beau Curtis Jackson, is put in protective custody in an unconventional location: A convent.
"Sister Act Jr." is similar to the original play but is condensed into one act.
The script comes from the Broadway Junior musical program, which are author-approved versions of well-known musicals and other major work geared toward school-aged children.
Ditter said while looking over potential scripts, she picked "Sister Act Jr." because it didn’t lose the impact of the storyline. Additionally, she saw a high school’s full production of Sister Act a while back and thought the Junior play could work well for the middle school.
“When the '(Sister Act) Junior' version came out, I was very intrigued. So that was one of the first scripts that we read,” Ditter said. “And when you read a script and ideas are just jumping off the page at you, you just know it’s the right show.”
The students said they're happy for audiences to see those ideas come to life, as well as the dedication and preparation they’ve put into the musical show for the last two months.
“It’s very nerve-racking, but I think at the end, it’s going to be great,” said Fatima Munoz, who plays Deloris.
“It’s going to pay off,” added Justin Cornwell, who plays the villainous Curtis. “We’ve been working hard on this for a few months.”
Forty-seven students have been cast in the play while 10 others are part of the backstage crew. Additionally, 16 students helped build the set.
As the students near another show, Ditter expressed her thankfulness that the kids could performance this time.
“This whole week, I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘We didn’t even get this week last year,’" Ditter said. "It just made it more valuable and that much more important that we do everything we can within our ability to endure. The kids … I’m extremely proud of them."
