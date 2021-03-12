From the stage to your home: Middle school's 'Sister Act Jr.' performance to be streamed next week

"Sister Act Jr." is similar to the original play but is condensed into one act.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The script comes from the Broadway Junior musical program, which are author-approved versions of well-known musicals and other major work geared toward school-aged children.

Ditter said while looking over potential scripts, she picked "Sister Act Jr." because it didn’t lose the impact of the storyline. Additionally, she saw a high school’s full production of Sister Act a while back and thought the Junior play could work well for the middle school.

“When the '(Sister Act) Junior' version came out, I was very intrigued. So that was one of the first scripts that we read,” Ditter said. “And when you read a script and ideas are just jumping off the page at you, you just know it’s the right show.”

The students said they're happy for audiences to see those ideas come to life, as well as the dedication and preparation they’ve put into the musical show for the last two months.

“It’s very nerve-racking, but I think at the end, it’s going to be great,” said Fatima Munoz, who plays Deloris.

“It’s going to pay off,” added Justin Cornwell, who plays the villainous Curtis. “We’ve been working hard on this for a few months.”