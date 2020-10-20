Frontier Park gets new gear

Recently, the City of Columbus’ newest park received playground equipment thanks to a donation from the Columbus Sertoma Club.

Sertoma Club donated $30,000 for the equipment, which is outfitted with features for those impaired or otherwise disabled, for Frontier Park.

“The benefit is going to be … there are some handicap features on the equipment,” President Janice Hamilton said. “It’s been up for a few months and even when we went out there, there were kids already playing on the equipment. The neighbors were very thankful that it was put in that area.”

Frontier Park is in a new housing district located between East 14th Avenue and the Armed Forces Readiness Center, which is beneficial to those living on that side of town, noted Ward 3 City Council member Ron Schilling.

“It’s a new park on the east side of town where families on that end can spend time together,” Schilling said.

Frontier Park is the 17th park system in Columbus, and the playground is designed for children ages 2 through 12.

Hamilton added that the equipment was installed around springtime, though the check presentation was delayed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

