Frontier Park gets new gear

Recently, the City of Columbus’ newest park received playground equipment thanks to a donation from the Columbus Sertoma Club.
Sertoma Club donated $30,000 for the equipment, which is outfitted with features for those impaired or otherwise disabled, for Frontier Park.
“The benefit is going to be … there are some handicap features on the equipment,” President Janice Hamilton said. “It’s been up for a few months and even when we went out there, there were kids already playing on the equipment. The neighbors were very thankful that it was put in that area.”
Frontier Park is in a new housing district located between East 14th Avenue and the Armed Forces Readiness Center, which is beneficial to those living on that side of town, noted Ward 3 City Council member Ron Schilling.
“It’s a new park on the east side of town where families on that end can spend time together,” Schilling said.
Frontier Park is the 17th park system in Columbus, and the playground is designed for children ages 2 through 12.
Hamilton added that the equipment was installed around springtime, though the check presentation was delayed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sertoma Club, which helps others with hearing-impaired costs, agreed to provide $10,000 for three years for the equipment.
According to a Telegram article dated May 2, 2019, the park will also feature restrooms, a storage facility, basketball/tennis courts and, eventually, a 24-court horseshoe facility.
The Columbus City Council had approved a $39,413 bid from Creative Suites LLC to install playground equipment with the City to fund the remaining amount.
“Three years ago I gave a presentation to Sertoma about Frontier Park, and at the time it didn’t even have a name,” Doug Moore, public property director for the City of Columbus, said in 2019. “And after that, they asked about helping with the playground equipment …
“It’s a great thing and we are very appreciative. They have done a lot of good stuff for us (the City) in the past, along with all the other good stuff they do for the community.”
Previously, the club helped cover playground expenses at Pawnee Park. The Sertoma Club has also assisted in sponsoring a van for Columbus Cancer Care for the transportation of patients, Hamilton said.
The Columbus Sertoma Club aims to improve the quality of life for those impacted by hearing loss.
“It’s great. It adds more playground equipment to our parks,” Schilling said. “This is someplace recreational and it’s a place for families to meet and spend time together.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
