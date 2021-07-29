Frost to speak at Big Red Night

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost has been back at his alma mater, UNL, since 2018 after guiding the University of Central Florida Knights to an undefeated season the year prior. Frost was a two-time national champion with the Cornhuskers, winning the titles as a player as a redshirt in 1995 and then in 1997 as the starting quarterback.

Anderson joked that just about any Cornhusker fan can recall that ’97 season as Nebraska went 13-0, capping the season by defeating Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Frost had three rushing touchdowns in that game.

“Who doesn’t?” Anderson said, with a laugh.

After graduating from UNL, Frost played six seasons in the NFL before going into coaching. He was part of the Oregon coaching staff for six years that included two seasons in which the Ducks came up short in the national title game.

Frost is one of a few UNL athletic personnel who has spoken at Big Red Night.

Previously, former Nebraska football coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison and volleyball coach John Cook were speakers at the event.