Frost to speak at Big Red Night

The leader of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team for the past three seasons will make his way to Columbus as part of Lakeview Education Foundation’s Big Red Night.
Head coach Scott Frost – a Wood River native – will speak at the fifth biennial event, which begins at 5 p.m. Friday, at Ag Park, 822 15th St.
“Having someone as high profile as Coach Frost shows the magnitude of this great event,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “Coach Frost has helped generate a lot of interest in the event and we are excited to hear his message.”
Big Red Night is a fundraiser for Lakeview as it consists of speakers who are members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletics department.
Lakeview Education Foundation Board Member Chad Anderson said having anyone from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, not just Frost, is “a big deal.”
“Obviously, being the head of the football program is a big draw for us,” Anderson said. “It’s helped the tickets that we have sold for the event. We would have had a good number no matter who we had speaking, but Coach Frost is a game-changer.”
The Foundation has stopped selling tickets, Anderson said.
The festivities will also include a silent auction and dinner. Additionally, anyone who bought a raffle ticket will have a chance to win four tickets to the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game on Nov. 20.
Frost has been back at his alma mater, UNL, since 2018 after guiding the University of Central Florida Knights to an undefeated season the year prior. Frost was a two-time national champion with the Cornhuskers, winning the titles as a player as a redshirt in 1995 and then in 1997 as the starting quarterback.
Anderson joked that just about any Cornhusker fan can recall that ’97 season as Nebraska went 13-0, capping the season by defeating Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Frost had three rushing touchdowns in that game.
“Who doesn’t?” Anderson said, with a laugh.
After graduating from UNL, Frost played six seasons in the NFL before going into coaching. He was part of the Oregon coaching staff for six years that included two seasons in which the Ducks came up short in the national title game.
Frost is one of a few UNL athletic personnel who has spoken at Big Red Night.
Previously, former Nebraska football coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison and volleyball coach John Cook were speakers at the event.
Cook was the last one UNL athletic personnel who spoke at the last Big Red Night, which was in 2018. The event was going to be on tap in 2020 but it was postponed due to the event’s capacity limit at the time due to COVID-19, Plas said.
He added his goal is that the attendees will enjoy this upcoming event while supporting Lakeview.
“My hope for the event is that the community has an opportunity to enjoy a wonderful meal, hear a featured speaker and donate to an awesome foundation that will help many students and the Lakeview school system,” Plas said.
Plas and Anderson said this event wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.
“We very much appreciate all of the support that was provided by local businesses and individuals that donated auction items, cash or their time to this event,” Plas said. “There is no way the event would be as successful as it has been without the help of so many amazing people! This event truly shows what is possible when people pull together for a great cause.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.